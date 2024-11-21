The latest Chicago Bulls injury report suggests Patrick Williams will be ruled out until at least the end of the week.

Chicago Bulls Injury Report

Patrick Williams’ injury that saw him sit out of Chicago’s 10th NBA defeat in Milwaukee looks to be more serious than first feared.

The Bulls power forward returned to Chicago to undergo further tests on a severely inflamed left foot, and according to journalist Joe Cowley, he will not be ready to return until after the weekend’s slate.

Head coach Billy Donovan is quoted as saying: “Obviously, he went on the injury report as questionable with the foot (Monday), and then I think in the game he mentioned that he was feeling it more at halftime, and after the game is when he really started to feel some … I don’t want to say significant pain but a lot more pain than he was feeling beforehand.

“When it felt like the pain was escalating, we wanted to get the imaging done just to see what’s going on.

“He’s got inflammation around that area, they want to figure out why, but it’s going to be at least a week or so to let that calm down and then there’s got to be a plan going forward of how to handle it.”

The expectation is Williams is experiencing usual pain associated with recovery, but inflammation around the foot has the Bulls medical team proceeding with caution.

Torrey Craig deputised in his stead as the Bulls struggled to deal with a rampant Bucks offense, but the veteran certainly filled the void with 15 points, six rebounds, and two dimes.

However, Williams will continue to be a significant casualty until his return having averaged 9.9 points, five rebounds and two assists per-game so far this season.

Elsewhere, the Bulls are still carefully monitoring Lonzo Ball’s gradual recovery from a sprain to his right wrist.

Lonzo Ball will miss at least 10 more days Gary: pic.twitter.com/rOpyqhxc8t — Dynasty Ball (@BallDynasty) November 21, 2024



Donovan also told Joe Cowley that Ball’s recovery should include some more activity in the coming week, but persistent pain when attempting to throw means a return date around Thanksgiving looks realistic.

“[The next week] will hopefully be when we start to see progress from him,” Donovan said.

“I do think he’ll do more ball-handling, do more shooting, but for him to be really ramped up where we can see, it’s probably going to be [another week].”