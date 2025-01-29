Paul George picked up a finger injury against the Chicago Bulls on Saturday and was forced to miss Tuesday’s game against the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Philadelphia 76ers forward jammed his left pinkie finger against the Bulls. An MRI and ultrasound revealed tendon damage, though head coach Nick Nurse indicated the injury is not major.

George is being considered day-to-day.

Despite the absence of both George and Joel Embiid, the Sixers were able to topple the Lakers, 118-104, on the back of 43 points from Tyrese Maxey.

Philadelphia’s cause was also aided by Anthony Davis departing the game in the first half with an abdominal strain.

Sixers Battling

The Sixers have bounced back from seven straight losses with three wins in a row. The first was a surprising 132-129 victory over the East-leading Cleveland Cavaliers and was followed up with a convincing win over the Chicago Bulls.

Unable to rely on Embiid, Maxey has taken over in phenomenal fashion. He has piled up 103 points over the last three games, and is averaging 29.1 points and 6.9 assists for the month of January.

Currently on a six-game homestand, the upcoming schedule is going to present a serious challenge. Wednesday welcomes in the Sacramento Kings, which are in a strange place with De’Aaron Fox possibly on the way out, but that game is followed by the Denver Nuggets, Boston Celtics and Dallas Mavericks.

Sitting 11th in the East after these three straight wins, it will be very difficult to move up unless George and Embiid return soon.

Oubre, Yabusele Making A Difference

Both Kelly Oubre Jr. and Guerschon Yabusele have stepped up in the face of injury.

In 12 January games, Oubre Jr. is averaging 17.3 points, 7.5 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.6 steals. He was very good against the Lakers with 20 points, eight rebounds and five assists. He did shoot 0-of-5 from three, which is one area where he has had an almighty struggle at 27.9 percent from deep for the season.

Yabusele hasn’t been too far behind, averaging 11.8 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists in 13 January games. He has shot 39.6 percent from three for the month, right in line with his 39.4 percent clip for the season.