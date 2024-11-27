Philadelphia 76ers star Paul George has promised supporters that the team’s fortunes will turn around after a shocking start to the season.

Paul George reassures fans that the sun will come out: “I’m betting on that”

The Sixers can’t have imagined a worse start to the season. Sitting 14th in the Eastern Conference with a 3-13 record – with only the Washington Wizards (2-14) below them – things have to change, quickly.

George has only played in eight of those games, finding himself in more untimely injury trouble. He was forced to miss the start of the season with a hyperextended left knee, and a recurrence of that issue last week has him sidelined again.

The 34-year-old signed a four-year $212 million maximum contract with the Sixers in free agency this summer, but Philadelphia fans are yet to see the best of George – who is averaging 14.9 points a game on 28% shooting from three and 38% from the floor.

On Tuesday, the former MVP finalist discussed his injury with Sixers Wire and promised to right the team’s wrongs which has left Philadelphia with a mountain to climb in November:

“I think what we can control is just our effort, our energy, and just doing things a little harder, but we’ll change this. We’ll change this around. I’m 100% betting down on that that we’ll change this. It’s on us. We got to control what we can.”

In regards to his knee, Sixers forward Paul George said he’s checked a lot of boxes and it is in a good place. pic.twitter.com/YrOJYXCVHX — Keith Pompey (@PompeyOnSixers) November 26, 2024

Paul George injury update: Star forward plans to return within the next week

George told Sixers Wire that he plans to return from injury within the next week and expressed his deep frustration regarding Philadelphia’s horrible start to the season for a team with expectations of challenging for the conference title.

The Sixers’ big three of Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey and George have played just six minutes on the court together – and the team’s MVP so far has undoubtedly been the Rookie of the Year frontrunner, Jared McCain.

Injuries haven’t been kind to Philadelphia, with Embiid appearing in just four games this season and Maxey has also missed a few games with a hamstring problem.