Celtics crash out in LA after Paul Pierce slates Lakers: “I have a one-up on them when I go around the town”

Oliver Taliku
Updated17 mins ago on January 24, 2025

Boston was upset by the Lakers on Thursday night, just one day after Celtics legend Paul Pierce ripped into his former rivals on commentary.

Lakers shock Celtics

For the first time since 2019, the Celtics have lost back to back games against the Lakers with an emphatic result on Thursday night getting Los Angeles back on top.

LeBron James and co. had the game all but won at half time as Boston trailed by 21 points – with Joe Mazzulla’s team failing to score more than 50 points in the first two quarters for the seventh time this year.

James, Anthony Davis and Austin Reaves all scored 20+ for the Lakers on a night where they dominated a tired Celtics side on both ends of the court.

Boston’s loss may be excused as it came at the end of a gruelling road trip for the C’s during rivals week, and they won’t return home entirely disappointed having finished their West Coast run with a 3-1 record.

WATCH: Paul Pierce has strong words for Lakers fans

Boston legend Paul Pierce was on commentary duty for Boston during their close win against the Clippers on Wednesday and he ripped into the Lakers while watching his former teams do battle.

When asked about what it is like living in Los Angeles as a former Clipper and Celtic, Pierce explained that he will always have a one up on the Lakers no matter what their fans say.

“I live it every day,” Pierce said. “I have a one-up on them [Lakers fans] when I go around the town and go to my dinners. That’s always fun to just say, ‘Hey, we’ve got more championships than y’all and it don’t look like y’all are getting one any time soon.'”

Boston have won more championships than any other team in the NBA (18), with Pierce playing for the Celtics during one of those wins.

With the Lakers four titles behind Boston in the standings, Pierce has every right to talk the talk, but LA had the last laugh on Thursday with their 23-point win coming back to haunt Pierce.