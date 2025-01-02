New Orleans Pelicans coach Willie Green received a text message from his father early Wednesday after a terrorist attack involving a pickup truck occurred in the city after its New Year’s Eve celebration ended.

According to Tim Reynolds of The Associated Press, the first part of Green’s text message from his father wished him a Happy New Year. The second offered prayers for New Orleans.

“I’m devastated,” Green said. “A senseless act of violence. We’ve discussed it a bit with our players. But we’re just living in times and in a world where you just don’t know where you’re safe.”

The Pelicans had a game Wednesday against the Heat in Miami, but they arrived to play with their minds focused on the tragedy. New Orleans plays its home games about 1 mile southwest of the intersection of Bourbon Street and Canal Street, where the attack occurred.

“Devastated. Our hearts, prayers, and thoughts go out to all the families that are impacted by a senseless act of violence.” -HC Willie Green pic.twitter.com/WDLszYVHXJ — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) January 1, 2025



The identified attacker, 42-year-old Shamsud Din Jabbar, intentionally drove a white pickup truck — bearing the flag of an Islamic State group — into a crowd of pedestrians, killing 15 people and injuring at least 30 others.

“Schools, churches, people should be able to go out and have a good time and walk the streets. It’s devastating. And I can only imagine what those families are going through, what they have to deal with now for the rest of their lives,” Green added.

New Year’s Day attack forced a one-day delay of the Sugar Bowl

Additionally, the terrorist attack led to a one-day delay of the Sugar Bowl for a College Football Playoff quarterfinal matchup between Notre Dame and Georgia. The contest at Caesars Superdome was originally scheduled for Wednesday night at 8:45 p.m. ET, but it was moved to Thursday at the same time.

The Saints and Pelicans also released a joint statement on the attack Wednesday afternoon.

“The New Orleans Saints and New Orleans Pelicans are deeply saddened by the tragic events that occurred on Bourbon Street early on New Year’s Day,” the joint statement reads.



“Out hearts go out to all victims and their families during this difficult time and express our deepest gratitude to the first responders who acted swiftly and bravely on the scene.

“New Orleans is a city built on resilience, and this heartbreaking event reminds us of the importance of coming together to support one another, to honor those affected, and to work toward healing as a community. In times of tragedy, the New Orleans community has always shown extraordinary courage and compassion, and we are certain that this time will be no different.”

Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said players first learned of the news while in the team weight room

Moreover, Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said the news was displayed on televisions in the team weight room on Wednesday. The attack brought everyone “to an absolute halt.”

“It’s terrifying,” Spoelstra said. “It’s horrific. Until we all find out more details, you pray for all the families and everybody that’s experiencing loss. The unknown, also, is terrifying.”

The Pelicans are scheduled to play at home on Friday against the Washington Wizards.