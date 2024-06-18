Pelicans Have No Interest in Granting Brandon Ingram a Max Deal

The New Orleans Pelicans are already looking at an extremely busy offseason. They have been linked to multiple trade targets such as Cleveland’s Jarret Allen and Darius Garland. Now, it is being reported that the team is not willing to give their small forward, Brandon Ingram, a max deal. Ingram, an All-Star in 2020, is entering his ninth season in the NBA.

He has averaged 19.4 points on 46.8 percent shooting for his career. If the Pelicans did grant the wing a contract extension, the deal would be for roughly $208.5 million for four seasons. Considering the team already has Zion Williamson and C.J. McCollum on their roster to go along with young, defensive talent, it makes sense why they are reluctant to give Ingram such a lucrative contract.

New Orleans Pelicans Have No Desire to Give Brandon Ingram a Max Contract

Potential Suitors for Brandon Ingram

If the Pelicans do part ways with Brandon Ingram, they will have plenty of interested parties calling them. One team who could be interested in a scoring wing like Ingram is the Cleveland Cavaliers. Both teams have already been linked to each other plenty of times this offseason. However, Ingram would be a solid fit with the Cavaliers.

He would take some of the scoring pressure off of Donovan Mitchell and potentially find new life outside of New Orleans. Another team that could utilize Ingram is the Atlanta Hawks. There has been a ton of speculation about them moving on from Dejounte Murray. As for Brandon Ingram, he would fill an immediate need at the small forward position for the Hawks. Especially from a scoring standpoint. While Brandon Ingram will most likely not get a max contract from the Pelicans, there are still plenty of teams who could use his services.

New Orleans in Store for a Busy Offseason

The Pelicans are reportedly already eyeing Cleveland Cavaliers center, Jarrett Allen, for a potential trade. There have also been whispers of them being interested in Darius Garland. It is clear that New Orleans has made shaking up their roster a priority this offseason. Even if that means letting go of Brandon Ingram. Even if Ingram does return, it will most likely be only for this coming season as he will become an unrestricted free agent next summer. The lengthy, six-foot-eight, wing’s future with the Pelicans is very questionable as of now. As a result, expect the New Orleans Pelicans’ roster to look different this coming season.