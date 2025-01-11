Pelicans’ Herb Jones Out Indefinitely With Right Shoulder Injury

New Orleans Pelicans forward Herb Jones has been diagnosed with a posterior labrum tear in his right shoulder that will sideline him indefinitely, the club announced on Friday.

New Orleans Pelicans’ Herb Jones missed 18 games earlier this season due to a similar injury in the same shoulder

Jones underwent an MRI on Thursday after exiting Wednesday’s loss to the Portland Trail Blazers. He also missed 18 games earlier this season because of an injury in the same shoulder before returning on Dec. 5 and starting 16 consecutive games.

According to Basketball Reference, Jones has played in 20 of the Pelicans’ 38 games this season. The 26-year-old has averaged 10.3 points, 3.9 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.9 steals, and 32.4 minutes per contest.

Pelicans announce that forward Herb Jones has been diagnosed with a posterior labrum tear in his right shoulder. An MRI taken yesterday confirmed the injury. Jones will be out indefinitely and further updates will be appropriately provided. pic.twitter.com/8TAi136BCx — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) January 10, 2025



In New Orleans’ 119-109 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Dec. 7, he recorded a season-high 24 points on 8-of-10 (80%) shooting from the field, 2-of-4 (50%) from deep, and 6-of-7 (85.7%) at the foul line.

The 6-foot-8 Jones was selected 35th overall by the Pelicans in the second round of the 2021 NBA Draft out of the University of Alabama. He’s appeared in 240 career games (231 starts) for New Orleans and was named NBA All-Defensive First Team last season.

New Orleans suspended forward Zion Williamson for one game for a violation of team policies

This news also came an hour before the Pelicans suspended forward Zion Williamson for one game for a violation of team policies. Williamson has played in one game since his return to the team Tuesday. He will not play Friday night when the Pelicans visit the 76ers in Philadelphia.

“This one game suspension is a result of failing to meet our team standards,” New Orleans vice president of basketball operations David Griffin said in a statement.

“His dedication to this organization is of paramount significance to us and to him. He has taken accountability for his actions and reaffirmed that commitment to the team today. I’m confident he will continue to evolve positively on and off the floor.”

Pelicans have suspended forward Zion Williamson for one game for a violation of team policies, announced today by Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations David Griffin. Zion will miss tonight’s game against the Philadelphia 76ers and will rejoin the team tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/zP5Q6GMUQr — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) January 10, 2025



According to NBA insider Chris Haynes, those violated team policies included being late to multiple practices and the team’s flight to Philadelphia. Williamson had returned to the court Tuesday after missing 26 games due to a strained left hamstring.

“I take full responsibility for this suspension,” Zion said in his statement. “I’ve worked extremely hard in rehab to get healthy to deliver for this team. There is no excuse for being late to team activities.

“I have apologized to Mrs. Benson and my teammates and coaches and I also owe an apology to the fans. I can and will be better as a teammate and member of this organization.”

Both announcements came before the Pelicans were scheduled to play at the 76ers, the first stop of a three-game road trip that also includes visits to the Boston Celtics on Sunday and Chicago Bulls on Tuesday.