Pelicans Interested in Jarrett Allen

It is no secret by now that the New Orleans Pelicans are looking to rebalance their roster this offseason. That could possibly lead them to doing business with another team who is looking at a busy offseason. The Pelicans are reportedly interested in trading for Cleveland Cavaliers big man, Jarrett Allen. Allen, a one-time All-Star, is considered one of the elite rim-protectors in the entire league. Allen is a part of Cleveland’s “core four.” He has been linked to plenty of trade speculation in the last few weeks.

New Orleans Pelicans Interested in Trading for Jarrett Allen

Jarrett Allen’s Impact

As alluded to already, Allen is one of the better defensive frontcourt men in the league. For his career, he has averaged 1.3 blocks, 9.1 total rebounds, and 12.7 points per game while shooting 63.0 percent from the field. This past season, the one-time All-Star tallied 16.5 points, 2.7 assists, 1.1 blocks, and 10.5 total rebounds per game while shooting from the field at a rate of 63.4 percent. Allen was also a candidate for Defensive Player of the Year.

He can serve as a reliable lob-threat in pick-and-roll situations as well on the offensive side of the floor. Defensively, Allen can make his impact felt. Even when he cannot get a block due to his ability to deter shots at the rim. He makes paint-attackers think twice before running downhill. However, with Evan Mobley starting to come into his own as a reliable frontcourt presence, many have questioned whether Cleveland has too much of a “log-jam,” in the frontcourt. Considering Jarrett Allen’s rim-protecting abilities, one cannot fault the New Orleans Pelicans for being interested in trading for the star center.

Could He Fit Alongside Zion Williamson?

A huge question that could arise if the Pelicans do pursue Allen is how he will fit with their star power forward, Zion Williamson. Clogging up New Orleans’ frontcourt would be a concern. However, one thing with Williamson is that he can serve as a stretch-four at times. The two-time All-Star has a career effective field goal percentage of 59.7 percent and also shot above 40.0 percent from three-point range during his rookie campaign.

He has the ability to hit jump-shots which would allow Allen to operate down low grabbing boards and deterring shots defensively. Not to mention, Allen is not a player who demands the ball to be effective. This means the Pelicans would still be able to run their offense through Williamson. New Orleans potentially netting Jarrett Allen would be huge for them. But, it still remains to be seen if Cleveland even wants to part ways with their All-Star center.