It seems like this Friday will finally be the night in which Jose Alvarado makes his way back to the NBA floors during the Pelicans home game against the Wizards, finally ending a 23-game absence after recovering of a right hamstring strain during a month and a half. His team have confirmed that he’s healthy.

New Orleans’ reserve point guard was listed as probable and attended the press after practice on Thursday to deliver the new. “I will be playing tomorrow for sure. No doubt and I’m excited just to put the jersey back on and go out there and go hoop,” he assured.

“It’s going to be a lot of crazy man out there again. I hope the city missed that. So, they’re gonna get that for sure tomorrow,” expressed Alvarado, who is playing his fourth NBA campaign.

The 26-year-old last played on November 11 against Brooklyn, and had already participated in 11 games with 7 starts, averaging 10.7 points, 4.5 assists and 1.5 steals.

His return couldn’t have come at a better time for the Louisiana club, who ruled out Brandon Ingram once again due to a left ankle sprain and will miss his 11th-consecutive match.

Also, the Pelicans remain waiting for their superstar Zion Williamson, as the power forward continues to recover from a left hamstring sprain and has miss out on most of the current campaign.

The Pelicans’ players and staff reveal that they still feel ‘devastated’ after terrorist attack occured in New Orleans this week

Trey Murphy III was aware that his mother was celebrating the New Years in downtown New Orleans when he heard about the tragedy that happened on Bourbon Street. The player was terrified about her safety, until she finally told him she was fine.

“You feel a little sigh of relief,” Murphy told the press this week, after the team had to postpone their match against the Wizards. “But there were a lot of people that didn’t hear that sigh of relief today.”

His coat Willie Green didn’t bite his tongue when expressing what he’s been feeling ever since the terrorist attack. “I’m devastated,” admitted the Pelicans tactician. “A senseless act of violence. We’ve discussed it a bit with our players. But we’re just living in times and in a world where you just don’t know where you’re safe.”