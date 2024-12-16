Pelicans open to trading injury-stricken star Zion Williamson

The New Orleans Pelicans are ready for a clearout and that could involve trading former first overall pick Zion Williamson.

Pelicans listening to trade offers for two-time All-Star Williamson

For the very first time, New Orleans are reportedly open to moving on from Williamson – the first overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft and a two-time All-Star at the age of 24.

Williamson is widely regarded as one of the most talented and dominant players in the country, but his availability struggles seem to have given the Pelicans second thoughts.

He almost became the face of the league after a short and sweet rookie season, finding himself on the cover of NBA 2K and earning a signature shoe with Jordan Brand, but the journey since hasn’t gone as expected.

WATCH: Zion Williamson’s famous NBA debut in 2020

UNREAL Zion went off for 22 PTS and went 4/4 from 3PT in 18 minutes in his NBA debut 🔥 pic.twitter.com/j1e5SgooGH — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 23, 2020

Pelicans ready to move on despite career-high minutes in 2023/24

After playing 24 games in his first year, Williamson followed that up with a solid 61 in 2020/21 before missing the 2021/22 season entirely and featuring just 29 times in 2022/23.

The recent 2023/24 campaign was his most successful yet in terms of health, reaching the milestone 70 mark while averaging 22.9 points, 5.8 rebounds and 5.0 assists.

However, Williamson has made just six appearances so far this season as he continues to deal with a ‘chronic hamstring issue‘ which could be part of why the Pelicans are ready to cash in.

There have been reports that the team have repeatedly stressed to the player why his diet and conditioning must improve, but it simply goes in one ear and out the other.

The Golden State Warriors have been rumoured as a potential destination for the former Duke star, whose five-year, $197 million extension in New Orleans is no longer guaranteed due to his absences.