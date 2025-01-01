New Orleans’ two professional sports teams, the Pelicans and Saints, spoke out about the terrorist attack in the city involving a pickup truck after its New Year’s Eve celebration concluded early Wednesday morning.

“The New Orleans Saints and New Orleans Pelicans are deeply saddened by the tragic events that occurred on Bourbon Street early on New Year’s Day,” the joint statement reads.



“Out hearts go out to all victims and their families during this difficult time and express our deepest gratitude to the first responders who acted swiftly and bravely on the scene.

“New Orleans is a city built on resilience, and this heartbreaking event reminds us of the importance of coming together to support one another, to honor those affected, and to work toward healing as a community. In times of tragedy, the New Orleans community has always shown extraordinary courage and compassion, and we are certain that this time will be no different.”

Ten people were killed and over 30 were injured when a white pickup truck was intentionally driven through a crowd of pedestrians on Bourbon Street just after 3 a.m. local time on New Year’s Day.

The suspect has been identified as 42-year-old Shamsud Din Jabbar. The FBI has confirmed that an ISIS flag and IEDs were discovered at the scene, according to NBC News.

“Investigators are working to determine his potential associations and affiliations with terrorist groups,” the FBI said. “Special Agent Bomb Technicians are working with law enforcement partners to determine if any of these devices are viable and they will work to render those devices safe.”

Din Jabbar, a U.S. citizen from Texas, reportedly worked for Deloitte and had been in the U.S. Army Reserve. Deloitte “provides industry-leading audit, consulting, tax, and advisory services to many of the world’s most admired brands, including 80 percent of the Fortune 500,” according to the London-based firm’s website.

Pelicans senior vice president Swin Cash also addressed the terrorist attack.

“Thank you to everyone who reached out with calls and texts—my family & I are safe, but our hearts are heavy,” Cash wrote. “The senseless evil targeting innocent lives is devastating.”

“Please pray for the victims, their loved ones, and the entire NO community,” she added.

Praying deeply for our city 💔🙏🏾. Thank you to everyone who reached out with calls and texts—my family & I are safe, but our hearts are heavy. The senseless evil targeting innocent lives is devastating. Please pray for the victims, their loved ones, and the entire NO community🙏🏾 — Swin Cash (@SwinCash) January 1, 2025



The Pelicans are scheduled to play a road game against the Miami Heat on Wednesday night, while the Saints also return to action in Week 18 on Sunday at the Tampa Buccaneers.

The Sugar Bowl, which was set for kickoff at 8:45 p.m. ET on Wednesday night at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, has been moved to Thursday night at the same time.