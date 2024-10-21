Pelicans, Trey Murphy Agree to Four-Year, $112M Extension

The New Orleans Pelicans and fourth-year guard Trey Murphy III have agreed to a four-year, $112 million rookie contract extension with the franchise, sources informed ESPN’s Shams Charania on Monday.

The deal includes no incentives and no player option. Per Spotrac, Murphy is entering the final season of his current four-year, $14.78 million rookie contract.

In 57 games (23 starts) last season, Murphy averaged career highs of 14.8 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per contest while shooting 44.3% from the field, 38% from 3-point range, and 81.5% at the free throw line.

New Orleans Pelicans guard Trey Murphy III has agreed on a four-year, $112 million rookie contract extension with the franchise, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/XgRPSFIhP4 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 21, 2024

Additionally, his player efficiency rating (16.3) and usage percentage (18.6%) were also career bests. He led the league in turnover percentage (4.7%) and finished 19th in offensive rating (126.6) as well.

The 6-foot-8 Murphy has established himself as an impressive 3-and-D wing. He averaged career highs of 3.0 3s and 7.8 3-point attempts per game last season.

New Orleans Pelicans’ Trey Murphy posted a playoff career-high 21 points against the Oklahoma City Thunder last season

In March, Murphy had 28 points off the bench to help the Pelicans complete a perfect three-game road trip with a 116-103 win over the Atlanta Hawks. He also scored a season-high 31 points at the Portland Trail Blazers on April 9.

During the first round of the 2024 Western Conference playoffs, Murphy recorded a postseason career-high 21 points in New Orleans’ 94-92 Game 1 loss against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

According to ESPN Information & Research, Murphy and teammate CJ McCollum are the only players in franchise history to make at least 150 3s in multiple seasons.

Opponents shot only 42.2% from the floor when Murphy was the closest defender last season. That was the fifth-lowest percentage among 201 players who were the closest defender on at least 500 shots, according to Second Spectrum data.

Earlier this month, New Orleans reported that Murphy would miss at least three weeks due to a right hamstring strain. Murphy is expected to miss the start of the regular season.

The Pelicans host the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday.