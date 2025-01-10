Pelicans Waive Two-Way Center Trey Jemison

The New Orleans Pelicans are waiving two-way center Trey Jemison, league sources informed HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto on Thursday. Through 41 career NBA regular-season games (14 starts), Jemison has averaged 5.1 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 18 minutes over three seasons with the Washington Wizards, Memphis Grizzlies, and Pelicans.

New Orleans Pelicans claimed Trey Jemison on waivers from the Memphis Grizzlies last July

Jemison, 25, went undrafted in 2023 out of the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB). He split his rookie 2023-24 season with the Wizards and Grizzlies. The 6-foot-11 Jemison averaged 6.8 points, 5.4 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 1.1 blocks, and 22.9 minutes per contest while shooting 55.1% from the floor and 84% at the free throw line.

The Pelicans claimed Jemison on waivers from the Grizzlies last July. In 16 games off the bench with New Orleans this season, Jemison averaged 2.4 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 10.4 minutes per contest while shooting 46.9% from the field and 38.1% at the foul line.



New Orleans signed him to an Exhibit 10 deal last September, but he was cut and went on to play for the Birmingham Squadron, the Pelicans’ G League affiliate.

“I was able to play with [coach] Willie [Green], learn from coach Green and just learn so much, man,” Jemison said while on “The New Orleans Pelicans Podcast” in October.

“When I had a call to come back to New Orleans, I was super excited. I love the team. I love the organization. And I love the front office. Everybody is great people, so I’m really excited.”

New Orleans signs forward Keion Brooks Jr. to fill two-way spot

By waiving Jemison, the Pelicans will open up a two-way roster spot, with Brandon Boston Jr. and Jamal Cain occupying the two other slots.

New Orleans also has an open standard roster slot. Boston’s two-way deal could be converted into a standard contract this year after becoming a rotation contributor.

According to The Athletic’s William Guillory, the Pelicans are reportedly using their open two-way slot to sign Keion Brooks Jr.

Brooks went undrafted in 2024 out of the University of Washington. He’s averaging 17.9 points, 6.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.0 steals, and 1.4 blocks in 20 games with Birmingham.

The Pelicans now have all three two-way slots filled with 14 players on standard contracts.