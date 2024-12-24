Pelicans’ Zion Williamson (Hamstring) To Practice Next Week

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson has begun the conditioning phase of his rehab from a left hamstring strain and is expected to return to full practice next week, the team announced Tuesday.

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson has been sidelined with a left hamstring strain since Nov. 6

Williamson has been out since Nov. 6 due to the injury and has been limited to six games this season, averaging 22.7 points, 8.0 rebounds and 5.3 assists. He is considered week-to-week, according to the Pelicans.

Although Williamson was slated to return in late December, Charania said earlier this month that his absence could extend beyond that since he is rehabilitating a body part “that has sustained multiple strains over the past few years.”



In six games (all starts) this season, Williamson has averaged 22.7 points, 8.0 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 1.2 blocks, and 31 minutes per contest while shooting 45.2% from the field, 33.3% from 3-point range, and 66.7% at the free throw line.

Williamson, 24, finally had a healthy season in 2023-24, appearing in a career-high 70 games and averaging 22.9 points, 5.8 rebounds, 5.0 assists, and 1.1 steals per contest.

New Orleans’ projected starting five has been plagued with injuries this season

Each member of the Pelicans’ projected starting five has missed several games this season. Dejounte Murray, who was acquired in an offseason trade with the Atlanta Hawks, was sidelined for 17 games with a fractured left hand.

Despite the injury, Murray became the third player in Pelicans history to dish out 10 assists in his team debut. The All-Star guard joined Elfrid Payton (2018) and Baron Davis (2002).

Murray also had just one turnover in New Orleans’ season opener against the Chicago Bulls. Last season with the Hawks, he had just two games total with 10 assists and one or fewer turnovers.

Additionally, Brandon Ingram has been out since Dec. 7 after suffering a high-grade low left ankle sprain. The Pelicans said Ingram is early in his rehab process and will be reexamined in about two weeks.

Jose Alvarado, out since Nov. 11 with a left hamstring strain, has begun the conditioning phase of his rehab and is considered week-to-week. He suffered the injury in a 107-105 loss to the Brooklyn Nets on Nov. 11.

Trey Murphy III suffered the most recent injury, a left ankle sprain against the Denver Nuggets in a loss Sunday. Murphy is averaging career highs of 19.3 points and 2.4 assists per contest in 17 games (15 starts) this season.

The Pelicans (5-25) host the Houston Rockets (20-9) on Thursday.