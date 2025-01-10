The Philadelphia 76ers have confirmed that rookie sensation Jared McCain will be out for the rest of the season with a torn meniscus.

Jared McCain has unfortunately been ruled out for the remainder of his rookie season, with Philadelphia confirming on Thursday that the 20-year-old has torn his meniscus.

McCain picked up the season-ending injury at the beginning of December in a loss to the Pacers with immediate surgery required to repair the muscle.

Although he is reportedly ‘progressing well’ after the surgery, the 76ers are taking no risks with one of the league’s brightest prospects and he won’t play again this year.

Before he picked up his injury McCain was the clear betting favourite for rookie of the year with the best online sportsbooks, however his odds have soared in the last two months and it is fair to say the rookie out of Duke has no chance now.

McCain averaged 15.3 points per game in his first 23 NBA games and he became an important role player in Philadelphia with eight starts during a time where the 76ers struggled with injuries.

Without McCain in their ranks the Sixers may struggle to challenge when it comes to the playoffs, as they have already been plagued by injuries to Paul George, Tyrese Maxey and Joel Embiid.

Jared McCain’s rookie season: 15.3 PPG (leads all rookies)

2.2 3PG (leads all rookies) Still leads all rookies in total 20-point games (8) and 30-point games (2).pic.twitter.com/bQoRBX96BV — Underdog NBA (@Underdog__NBA) January 10, 2025

Sixers Want To Protect Rookie

Although McCain could reportedly be fit towards the end of the campaign, Philadelphia are keen to protect their rookie in his first year and Nick Nurse doesn’t want to risk any further damage.

“I think we’ve got to try to keep things long term, is what’s most important,” Sixers coach Nick Nurse said. “How does this affect him going forward in his career, which we hope is many, many years?

“You never really get a chance to go back and win the Rookie of the Year award,” he added. “That’s a major one to have. You get that thing and you have it for the rest of your life, that at one point in time you were the Rookie of the Year. It’s obviously a tough way to go out, not having that.”

Although McCain won’t go on to win the rookie of the year award his career looks promising and the guard is certainly one to watch for going forward from next season.