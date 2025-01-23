Speaking with the Arizona Republic, Bradley Beal’s agent Mark Bartelstein of Priority Sports and Entertainment said recent reports about his client are “created out of thin air.”

That includes indications the Phoenix Suns star would be willing to lift his no-trade clause if the Milwaukee Bucks, Denver Nuggets, Miami Heat or Los Angeles Lakers were destinations.

“Brad’s entire focus has been and is on getting healthy with his ankle and helping turn things around for the Suns,” Bartelstein said.

Beal Has Proven Loyal Before

It’s worth keeping in mind Beal never asked out of Washington until his 11th season with the Wizards.

Now, there were certainly financial incentives helping him do so, but there are others who have had those incentives and didn’t act in the same manner. Even when he did ask out, it was a mutual agreement moving on was best for both parties.

The problem for Phoenix is it looks short of being a true blue contender in the West, which is unlikely to change as currently constituted. Kevin Durant and Devin Booker aren’t going anywhere, at least not anytime soon, and so Beal presents the best theoretical opportunity to change the team’s ceiling.

Beal has been connected with a Jimmy Butler trade because his salary matches exactly, but no talks can graduate to an actual trade without Beal’s consent.

Beal’s Agent Leaves Door Open

While Beal’s agent did quash previous reports, the experienced campaigner knows it would be unwise to rule out things changing in the future.

“Having said that, I never operate in terms of absolutes, meaning that we would never say there would never be a trade that you would not consider,” Bartelstein said. “You always keep an open mind like everyone does in all aspects of their life, and so if something was to come around that you were truly excited about, you always have to consider those things.”