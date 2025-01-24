Phoenix Suns will monitor Zach LaVine as the trade deadline quickly approaches

At 19-26, the Chicago Bulls are 10th in the Eastern Conference. Zach LaVine is the face of the franchise and he’s in his eighth season with the Bulls. LaVine has been the subject of trade rumors for years.

NBA insider Jake Fischer recently reported that the Phoenix Suns will monitor Zach LaVine as the trade deadline approaches. However, Fischer noted that LaVine prefers to stay with the Bulls for the rest of the season.

Are the Suns going to make a trade for Zach LaVine?

The Phoenix Suns are a team to watch for Zach LaVine, per @JakeLFischer “Sources say Phoenix, to name one example, could emerge with interest in exploring a swap of Bradley Beal for LaVine, sources said, depending on how the rest of the trade landscape develops in the coming… pic.twitter.com/XdaLsbzi9o — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) January 24, 2025



The Phoenix Suns are 22-21 after their first 43 games of the 2024-25 season. That has the team at 10th in the Western Conference. Recently, the Suns traded with the Jazz to acquire three first-round picks. In return, Phoenix gave up a coveted 2031 first-round pick. The Suns could be in bad shape by 2031 and that pick they sent to Utah could be a lottery choice. With the picks they’ve collected, the Suns have been interested in acquiring Jimmy Butler from the Miami Heat.

That seems to be plan A for Phoenix. NBA insider Jake Fischer had floated the idea of another trade scenario for the Suns. Instead of trading for Butler, Fischer mentioned Zach LaVine as a trade target for Phoenix. He reported that the Suns will monitor LaVine’s situation as the deadline approaches next month. Fischer also mentioned a deal for LaVine would likely require the Suns to move Bradley Beal.

Phoenix runs into another dilemma with Beal’s contact. He has a no-trade clause and his agent said he has no plans to change that. That makes Beal untouchable and someone Phoenix cannot trade. Making a deal for LaVine in the offseason might be in the best interest of the Suns. They still have the second half of the season to turn it around and get back into real playoff contention.