Detroit Pistons guard Jaden Ivey sustained a broken fibula in his left leg during Wednesday night’s 105-96 win over the Orlando Magic on New Year’s Day, sources informed ESPN’s Shams Charania on Thursday.

With 10:07 to play and Detroit leading 84-79, Ivey and Orlando’s Cole Anthony were going for the ball when Anthony slipped and fell. His momentum carried him into Ivey’s planted leg.

Ivey, 22, winced in pain as he grabbed for his shin, and Detroit’s medical staff attended to him. After a lengthy delay, the third-year guard exited Wednesday’s game on a stretcher. He finished with 22 points.

Members of the Pistons’ athletic training staff held up towels to block the crowd’s view of the injury and players from both teams formed a circle around Ivey. He was then loaded onto a stretcher and wheeled out of the arena with a towel covering the injury.

“It is tough for all of us,” Pistons coach J.B. Bickerstaff said after the game. “There’s no better person or teammate than J.I. and no one cares more about this than he does. I give the guys credit for getting it done. They care about him, and they didn’t want to let him down.”

According to the Cleveland Clinic, most tibia or fibula fractures will heal completely in four to six months. However, there are lots of factors that can affect how long it takes a person’s body to heal.

In 30 games (all starts) this season, Ivey was averaging career highs of 17.6 points and 4.1 rebounds, in addition to 4.0 assists and 29.9 minutes per contest while shooting career bests of 46% from the field and 40.9% from deep.

Entering the New Year’s Day matchup, he ranked 16th in turnovers (89) and 17th in turnovers per 36 minutes (3.6). His player efficiency rating (15.3), true shooting percentage (56.9%), and usage rate (26.3%) were all career bests as well.

In July 2022, Ivey signed a four-year, $32.95 million rookie-scale contract with the Pistons. His $10.1 million team option for the 2025-26 season was exercised by Detroit in October.