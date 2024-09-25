Pistons, StockX Announce Jersey Patch Sponsorship

The Detroit Pistons and StockX, an online marketplace for sneakers and clothes, announced a jersey partnership on Wednesday. The company’s logo will be stitched on the left strap on the front of Pistons jerseys beginning in the 2024-25 NBA season.

Detroit Pistons, StockX agreed to a multi-year deal to have the uniform patch on the front of jerseys

StockX reportedly signed a multi-year deal, according to The Athletic. The online marketplace will replace United Wholesale Mortgage (UWM) as the franchise’s patch sponsor.

The new sponsorship is fitting considering both Motor City staples are based in Detroit. UWM, which is owned by Phoenix Suns majority owner Mat Ishbia, had been on the team’s uniforms the past three seasons.

Rich Haddad, the Pistons’ COO and CLO, sees the collaboration with StockX as the perfect fit since Detroit players already buy sneakers there. However, players will not be receiving free footwear or discounts with this new partnership.

The Pistons have announced StockX as the new jersey patch sponsor this season. StockX is a Detroit-based resale marketplace for sneakers, clothing and other products. This is the first jersey sponsor headquartered within the city. Via @ComplexSneakers: https://t.co/aetmSU9DPa pic.twitter.com/7OUkLDHVtQ — Pistons Uniform Tracker (@PistonsUniforms) September 25, 2024

“Discounts and things like that we’re not in position to do really because of NBA rules,” Haddad told Complex in an interview. “I can tell you that our players are going to be fired up about this — they love StockX. … We’ve always admired StockX as a global brand that’s both rooted in and authentic to Detroit.

“We’re both committed to this community, and we’re both committed to this city. We are both proud of the work that we do in and around Detroit. … This is really an opportunity to partner together to amplify all that.”

StockX co-founder Greg Schwartz grew up attending Detroit games

Greg Schwartz, StockX co-founder, president, and COO, is also a Detroit native who grew up attending Pistons games. StockX will also be the presenting partner of tunnel walk-ins for the Pistons.

“I was eight years old when they won in ‘89,” Schwartz told Complex. “So, there’s just a deep history of me personally being a fan of the team.

“I think it just speaks to how authentic this partnership is when it’s not just the leadership at the organizations, but also the team that is excited about what we’re doing together. What they’re wearing head-to-toe is very analogous to our catalog.”

Additionally, the Pistons and StockX will celebrate the start of their deal on Wednesday with the Detroit Kickback. The free event will be held in Campus Martius Park in downtown Detroit from 12:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Detroit icons including Big Sean, Jalen Rose, Lindsey Hunter, and Pistons guard Cade Cunningham will be in attendance.

StockX had previously been a jersey patch sponsor with the G League Ignite, but this will be its first NBA patch deal. The company also have signage on the home court of the Pistons’ G League team, the Motor City Cruise.