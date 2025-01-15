After missing out on the playoffs for seven-long season, and 18 years since their last postseason-series victory, the Pistons seem to finally be back on track to qualify once again this season. Detroit have bounced back to the East’s ninth spot with an 18-18 record, comfortably in Play-In Tournament territory.

The Michigan club is a young and rebuilding team, they don’t have their money tied up in expensive contracts. Now that they’ve waived backup big man Paul Reed, they boast the lowest payroll in the NBA, with $15 million under the salary cap.

With all this cap flexibility, they are expected to go big and trade ahead of the February 6 deadline. “This is now a team that could look to buy for itself, to try and help themselves get in the playoffs, which is always something that is important in Detroit,” said ESPN’s Brian Windhorst on the Hoops Collective podcast.

Brian Windhorst on the Detroit Pistons heading into the trade deadline: “After talking to people throughout the league, their (Pistons) thought process is morphing a little bit.” pic.twitter.com/PlOUPEbEQN — Ku (@KuKhahil) January 14, 2025

NBA insider Tim Bontemps then added: “JB Bickerstaff deserves a ton of credit. He has come in, and with a young team that was all over the place…he has come in and has them guarding people, they’re a perfectly respectable team.”

Who are three trade targets that seem possible and could improve the Piston’s chances of qualifying to the upcoming playoffs?

Bruce Brown, Toronto Raptors

Despite not having a lot speculation around the potential of Bruce Brown being traded before the deadline, there aren’t too many limitations that would distance the player from becoming a new Detroit recruit. This would be viewed as a low-risk, high-reward move for the team, that is looking for ways to solidify their backcourt. Currently, the guard has only played in 7 games for the Raptors this season.

Malcolm Brogdon, Washington Wizards

If Detroit have been searching for a veteran player that can resolve their depth issues in the backcourt or even the wing, it seems as if Malcolm Brogdon could fit the profile. If the guard could remain strong and healthy throughout the season, he should definitely be on the Pistons’ before the February deadline. The 32-year-old could be viewed as not only an asset on the court, but also provide some much-needed experience inside the locker room.

John Collins, Utah Jazz

Noting that Tobias Harris has struggled so far this 2024-25 campaign, John Collins would serve as a perfect replacement to come in and help the squad, as he would add the flexibility that Detroit needs on the floor. The truth is, the Pistons require some offensive juice in the front court, especially as the Jazz player is in the middle of a comeback season with averages of 17.9 points per game, while shooting 52.5% from the field.