Pistons Trade Rumors: Detroit Could Become Buyers At Deadline

The Detroit Pistons are “considering” becoming buyers prior to the Feb. 6 trade deadline, according to a recent report from NBA insider Jake Fischer for The Stein Line newsletter.

Pistons Trade Rumors: Detroit Will Likely Pursue A Small Trade For Bruce Brown, John Collins, Or Malcolm Brogdon

“It was once considered a certainty that Detroit would look to absorb other teams’ contracts for draft capital, either in salary dumps or to help facilitate multi-team trades, since no other team has that much in-season cap space to use,” Fischer wrote on Saturday.

“Now the Pistons are considering the concept of becoming trade deadline buyers, according to league sources.” Fischer then went to state that these “appear to be more preliminary and evaluative conversations — how any methodical and pragmatic front office would look at all the avenues that the market presents.”



However, the Pistons are not expected to make a major blockbuster trade.

Fischer said that rival teams don’t have the impression Detroit is aiming to make a massive move before the trade deadline, such as adding Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler or New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram.

Three potential trade targets for Detroit include Toronto Raptors guard Bruce Brown, Utah Jazz forward John Collins, or Washington Wizards guard Malcolm Brogdon.

Detroit Is The Only NBA Team With Available Cap Space

Not only do the Pistons lead the NBA in available cap space, but they’re also the only team with available cap space. They have about $14 million to spend. Detroit has its $8 million room exception as well, giving the team two ways to take on unwanted salary in exchange for assets.

Note that the Pistons still owe a first-round pick to the Minnesota Timberwolves because of their trade for Isaiah Stewart in 2020. Detroit could close its draft pick deficit by operating as a third team in a trade. The team is $44 million under the luxury tax, allowing plenty of flexibility.

Detroit finished a league-worst 14-68 last season. The Pistons are on pace to nearly triple last season’s win total — 14 — which was the fewest in franchise history, and win more than 40 games for the first time since 2018-19.

During the offseason, the Pistons made various changes in team personnel, such as hiring new president of basketball operations Trajan Langdon and new head coach J.B. Bickerstaff.

The Pistons also added veterans in Tobias Harris, Malik Beasley, and Tim Hardaway Jr. to join a promising young core led by Cade Cunningham. Detroit has now been transformed into an average team, which is a step in the right direction.

Detroit ended the first half of the year with a 21-20 record, and the team is currently ninth in the Eastern Conference standings. The Pistons are 2 1/2 games behind the Indiana Pacers for fifth place.