A high school basketball player floored two of his opponents with brutal haymakers during a game earlier this month between Sonoraville High School and Rockmart High School in Calhoun, Georgia.

Police Investigating A Rockmart High School Basketball Player For Punching Two Sonoraville High School Opponents

According to TMZ Sports, the police are now investigating the incident. The game was played at around 6 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 3 in the Peach State. A Rockmart Yellowjackets player could be seen on video shoving a Sonoraville Phoenix player to the ground.

Moments later, after the Sonoraville boy had gotten up from the push, he was then decked with a right-handed punch from the Rockmart player.

Another Sonoraville player raced in to defend his teammate. However, the Rockmart player delivered a blow to the other Phoenix athlete as he approached him. The video ends as the Rockmart player who threw the punches is escorted off the court by one of his coaches.

The first Sonoraville player hit was still on the court on his stomach, holding his face, and being checked out by school personnel. Parents and friends in the stands rushed the court after the Rockmart player was removed.

A Sonoraville Phoenix Player Allegedly Called The Rockmart Yellowjackets Baller The N-Word

Per the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office incident report that TMZ Sports obtained, the 16-year-old’s violent rampage started because his opponent “kept calling him the N-word and he lost his temper.”

The report does not state whether or not the boy admitted to using racist language.

The attacker is now facing two charges of simple battery, the police documents state. Neither Sonoraville High nor Rockmart school officials have publicly addressed the incident.

According to Max Preps, Somerville defeated Rockmart 95-25 in that matchup. The Rockmart Yellowjackets picked up their 16th straight defeat dating back to last season.

The Yellowjackets were in a rough spot after the first half, with the score already sitting at 49-12. The loss dropped Rockmart to 0-13 for the season. As for the Sonoraville Phoenix, the victory was the eighth in a row for them, bringing their record to 13-2.