Possible Destinations for Buddy Hield

Buddy Hield is expected to garner healthy interest this free agency. He is a role player who could fit into almost any scheme with is ability to stretch the floor. Hield is a career 40.0 percent three-point shooter, something highly coveted in today’s NBA. Despite a less-than-stellar short tenure with the Philadelphia 76ers, the veteran guard will not be short of options this coming free agency. For his career, the veteran guard has averaged 15.5 points, 4.2 total rebounds per game, and a field goal percentage of 43.4 percent. With this in mind, here are at least three teams would be ideal fits for Buddy Hield.

Possible Free Agent Destinations for Sharpshooter, Buddy Hield

Phoenix Suns

The Suns’ lack of depth came back to bite them come postseason time. While their starting rotation is loaded with Kevin Durant, Brandley Beal, and Devin Booker, their second unit was exposed in the first round of the playoffs against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Hield would be a quality addition to Phoenix’s second unit. The team still needs a true point guard on their roster but adding the sharpshooter could not hurt either. He would provide some much-needed shooting and playmaking. The Suns would also give Hield a chance to play meaningful playoff minutes for the first time in his career.

Orlando Magic

If there is any playoff team in drastic need of a shooter, it is none other than the Orlando Magic. The Magic were the surprise of this past regular season, but their youth and lack of shooting hurt them in the playoffs. Buddy Hield would give the Magic both of these factors. Orlando already has plenty of defense, but they need offensive firepower outside of Paolo Banchero. Buddy Hield would thrive with this current Orlando squad and receive plenty of catch-and-shoot opportunities. Especially with Banchero drawing double-teams down low when he attacks the basket.

Minnesota Timberwolves

Buddy Hield could arguably be the missing piece to this already-talented Minnesota Timberwolves squad. With so much money tied up in between their three big men in Karl-Anthony Towns, Naz Reid, and Rudy Gobert, the Timberwolves must make “win-now,” moves in order to take advantage of their title window. Hield is at a point in his career where he wants to contend, and the Timberwolves would provide that opportunity. Not to mention, he would give their second unit more depth. Considering all of this, these three teams would be the best fits for Buddy Hield this coming free agency.