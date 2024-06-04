Possible Trade Destinations for Brandon Ingram

The New Orleans Pelicans are expected to heavily explore the trade market for their All-Star wing, Brandon Ingram, this coming summer. Ingram, a former Most Improved Player of the Year, will command healthy interest from multiple teams. He is a lengthy small forward that can get nearly any shot he wants at any time standing at six-foot-eight. A few teams looking for offensive firepower at the wing position could be calling the Pelicans about a potential deal. Without further adieu, here are the three best trade destinations for Brandon Ingram.

Atlanta Hawks

The Atlanta Hawks could be making major moves this offseason. Especially since they possess the first overall draft pick. As a result, many have speculated that the team will move Trae Young and/or Dejounte Murray. Atlanta going after a scoring wing like Brandon Ingram makes all the sense in the world if they do trade their go-to scorers. Not to mention, they will need a veteran like Ingram if they decide to go into a full rebuilding phase.

Cleveland Cavaliers

The Cavaliers need another strong scoring presence outside of Donovan Mitchell. If the team does bring back Mitchell on an extension, he will need someone to shoulder some of the offensive load. Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley are great in their own respect defensively, but still have a lot of growing to do in the offensive department. Brandon Ingram would alleviate many of Cleveland’s scoring woes. Adding a career 19.4 point per game scorer to the Cavaliers’ frontcourt would not only assist Mobley and Allen, but also form a nice scoring duo alongside Donovan Mitchell.

Philadelphia 76ers

The Philadelphia 76ers are projected to be one of, if not, the most aggressive team this coming offseason. Their main target is Paul George, but they have other options if that plan does not come to fruition. The 76ers boast a ton of cap space and have plenty of trade capital to entice the New Orleans Pelicans if they set their sights on Brandon Ingram. Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey are already terrific two-way players.

Adding Brandon Ingram to the mix would take some offensive pressure off the star duo and give the 76ers’ starting lineup an extra weapon. Not to mention, it would give the team some depth considering Joel Embiid’s injury history. While the 76ers would prefer to land Paul George or Jimmy Butler, Brandon Ingram would be a terrific consolation prize this offseason. All in all, Brandon Ingram will be one of the more sought-after stars on the trade market this summer.