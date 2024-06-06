Headlines

Possible Trade Destinations for Mikal Bridges

Mathew Huff
Updated2 hours ago on June 06, 2024

Mikal Bridges had two 30-point games with Suns, has nine already with Nets

There is plenty of speculation that the Brooklyn Nets are preparing to offload some of their assets. It is time for them to embrace a full rebuilding process after the failed experiment with Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and James Harden. One player who will garner plenty of interest on the trade market is Mikal Bridges. Bridges is a one-time All-Star who is one of the most durable players in the league. He is versatile defensive wing who can guard some of the best perimeter players. Considering this, there are at least three team that would be ideal destinations for the former Phoenix Sun.

Potential Trade Destinations for Brooklyn Nets Star, Mikal Bridges 

Sacramento Kings 

The Kings would be a terrific fit for Mikal Bridges. Bridges could focus his efforts on the defensive end of the floor while De’Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis continue to flourish offensively. Sacramento has needed help defensively the last couple of seasons and Mikal Bridges would instantly alleviate many of these woes. Not to mention, it would not be difficult to integrate him into Sacramento’s offensive scheme. Bridges has shot 37.3 percent from three-point range throughout his Nets tenure.

Philadelphia 76ers 

Bridges would form a solid star trio alongside Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey. He would improve the 76ers defensively which is a scary thought considering Joel Embiid already provides solid rim protection tallying 1.7 career blocks per game. Tyrese Maxey has also shown flashes of greatness defensively. While a player like Paul George or Jimmy Butler is the 76ers’ dream, they should not shy away from an opportunity to trade for Mikal Bridges. Plus, Bridges is a Pennsylvania native meaning this would be a homecoming for the former All-Defensive Team member.

Houston Rockets

If the Rockets want to continue to add talent that will assist them in winning now, Mikal Bridges fits that mold. The Rockets just barely missed the opportunity to participate in the NBA Play-In Tournament last year. However, they were a team to not overlook as they had a promising start to the regular season. With talent such as Fred VanVleet and Alperen Sengun, Mikal Bridges would be a solid fit. Especially with his ability guard multiple perimeter players and use his length to disrupt and contest shots. On top of that, he and Dillon Brooks would be a duo that would be a defensive nightmare for opposing offenses. Considering all of this, one should not discount the Houston Rockets in the Mikal Bridges sweepstakes.