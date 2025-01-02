As soon as he stepped on the court, Immanuel Quickley’s impact on Toronto’s game was instant. By the end of match, he dribbled a few steps over the Raptors’ logo and then sunk a three-pointer that capped a 25-6 run in the fourth quarter to beat the Nets 130-113 this Wednesday evening.

Not only did the guard return after missing his team’s last 22 games, but he also inspired his squad to snap an 11-game losing streak. The 25-year-old’s 21 points and 5 assists couldn’t have come at a better time for the Canadian franchise.

The player talked to the press after recovering from a partially torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow.“When you have the game taken away from you for a long time you’re a little bit more grateful. You miss it,” Immanuel said after wishing all the reporters a Happy New Year.

Immanuel Quickley in his first game back after missing the majority of the season with injury has played tremendous. He has 18 points and 14 assists. Great to see him healthy. pic.twitter.com/w5A9zmZ7j4 — Big Blue Express (@bigbluexpress) January 2, 2025

“Not that I took the game for granted before, I feel like I work pretty hard, but it’s just good to compete and be out there with your teammates, coaches,” he said, after only his fourth game of the campaign. “It’s just a different feeling than being on the sidelines.”

Quickley had fallen hard on his tailbone in Toronto’s home opener back on October 23. He eventually recovered and made his way back to the courts to play on both November 9 and 10, but then injured his elbow.

“We’re trying to build a culture: a culture of winning, enthusiasm, joy and unselfishness. I think that’s just where that comes from,” the combo guard said postgame. “Guys are really happy when other guys are playing well and then winning on top of that, which is the most important thing.”

Coach Darko Rajakovic couldn’t hide his excitement over having Quickley back in the squad, calling him his ‘extension on the floor’

By the end of the first half, Immanuel already had 11 points, 7 assists and 1 rebound in 17 minutes of play, and you could already see how Toronto’s offense was playing their best basketball of the season. Probably the most excited person to see him back on the floor, was his own coach Darko Rajakovic.

“He’s got a lot of skills but he’s a point guard,” the Raptors tactician said after the match. “When he’s bringing the ball up the floor, he is calling plays on the run, recognizing situation. He’s my extension on the floor when he plays out there.”

Let’s recall how Quickley had already made a huge impression when he first arrived last season after being traded to the Raptors by the Knicks on December 30, 2023. The guard had averaged all-career highs with 18.6 points, 6.8 assists, and 4.8 rebounds during that time, earning a re-signing on a five-year, $175M contract.