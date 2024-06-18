Raptors Interested in Extending Scottie Barnes

Scottie Barnes is one of the bright, young stars the NBA currently has, and the future is bright for the former Rookie of the Year. His team, the Toronto Raptors, are aware of this fact and have interest in extending their young shooting guard/forward. The Raptors are also expected to trade Bruce Brown this offseason which should clear up some room for the team to offer Barnes a potential contract extension. With Toronto rebuilding, they seem to already have plans to build around Scottie Barnes for the future.

Toronto Raptors Have Interest in Signing Scottie Barnes to a Contract Extension

Scottie Barnes’ Career Thus Far

Barnes has already made a solid impact in the NBA. He is a former Rookie of the Year and made his first All-Star Team this season. Barnes is already considered one of the better “tough bucket-getters,” in just his third season in the NBA. This year, he averaged a career-high 19.9 points, 1.5 blocks, 1.3 steals, 8.2 total rebounds, and a career-best 6.1 assists per game. The former Florida State product possesses career averages of 16.6 points, 7.4 total rebounds, and 4.7 assists per game.

He has become an extremely versatile player who can play multiple positions and has even shown progress on the defensive front. A facet the Raptors could utilize ever since they traded O.G. Anunoby to the New York Knicks mid-season. With Scottie Barnes entering his fourth season in the league, the ceiling for him is extremely high. The Raptors are wise to lock him up long-term now while they can potentially get him on a team-friendly deal. As of now, the Raptors star is set to play on a team-option for 10.1 million this coming season. After that, he will become a restricted free agent.

Can the Raptors Build Around the Young Sensation for the Future?

Toronto may be in a rebuilding phase now, but they do have a direction. Barnes is the player they want to build around for the future and also have a lottery pick in this year’s NBA Draft (eighth overall). Toronto also has other young talent on their roster they are hoping to eventually cultivate into a solid core with the likes of Gradey Dick, Chris Boucher, and Jordan Nwora to name just a few young players. The Toronto Raptors are looking to rebuild by going with a youth movement. Looking to sign their young star, Scottie Barnes, is a step in the right direction for the organization.