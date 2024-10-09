Raptors’ RJ Barrett to Miss Rest of Preseason With AC Joint Sprain

Toronto Raptors veteran guard RJ Barrett will miss the rest of the preseason due to a right acromioclavicular joint sprain that he suffered in Sunday’s 125-98 preseason victory over the Washington Wizards, the NBA team announced Tuesday.

Toronto Raptors guard RJ Barrett attempted to navigate a screen set by Washington Wizards big Jonas Valanciunas

Barrett, 24, suffered the injury late in the second quarter. He tried to navigate a screen set by Washington center Jonas Valanciunas. At the time of Barrett’s injury, Valanciunas was called for an offensive foul on the play.

The Duke product immediately headed to the locker room and didn’t return to the game. Barrett finished 7-for-10 (70%) shooting from the field, scoring a team-high 17 points in 14 minutes before suffering the injury.

The Raptors announced RJ Barrett will miss the remainder of preseason due to a sprained AC joint in his right shoulder. Barrett will be re-evaluated ahead of the regular season opener to determine a potential timetable. pic.twitter.com/isrNUitB2q — Evan Sidery (@esidery) October 8, 2024

According to ESPN’s Tim Bontemps, Toronto said Barrett’s status would be updated after the preseason. The Raptors begin their regular season on Oct. 23 against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Barrett was traded to his hometown team last season.

In December 2023, the New York Knicks sent Barrett, Immanuel Quickley, and a 2024 second-round draft pick to Toronto for Precious Achiuwa, OG Anunoby, and Malachi Flynn, who is now with the San Antonio Spurs.

Barrett averaged a career-high 20.2 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 3.3 assists across 58 games (all starts) last season with the Knicks and Raptors. He also shot a career-best 49.5% from the floor and 36% from 3-point range.

In Toronto’s 133-118 win over the Golden State Warriors on Jan. 7, the former Knick recorded a season-high 37 points on 13-of-20 (65%) shooting from the field, 5-for-8 (62.5%) from deep, and 6-of-8 (75%) at the free throw line.

Additionally, Barrett played for Team Canada in its return to the Olympics this summer in Paris. The 6-foot-6 guard is entering his sixth NBA season after he was the third overall pick in the 2019 NBA draft.

At full strength, Barrett is expected to take on an increased defensive role with Toronto this year.

During the offseason, the Raptors signed Quickley to a five-year, $175 million contract as a restricted free agent. All-Star Scottie Barnes also inked a five-year maximum rookie extension that could be worth up to $270 million.