Toronto Raptors rookie guard Ja’Kobe Walter will miss his first NBA training camp because of a sprained right shoulder, the team announced Friday. The 6-foot-4 Walter was selected 19th overall by Toronto in the first round of the NBA draft this past June.

Walter, 20, was injured during informal workouts this week. The Raptors said it will update Walter’s condition following next week’s training camp in Montreal.

In July, Walter signed a four-year, $16.78 million contract with the team. Per Spotrac, his deal includes club options in the 2026-27 and 2027-28 seasons. He’s slated to earn $3.46 million in 2024-25.

In 35 games (all starts) with Baylor in his lone season with the Bears, he averaged 14.5 points, 4.4 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 1.1 steals, and 32.3 minutes per contest while shooting 37.6% from the field, 34.1% from 3-point range, and 79.2% at the free throw line.

Walter was also named Big 12 Freshman of the Year and was selected to the third-team All-Big 12. By the end of the season in his conference, he finished eighth in points (508), seventh in 3-pointers (75), third in free throws (145), and fifth in offensive win shares (3.0).

Toronto Raptors guard Ja’Kobe Walter looks forward to playing alongside Scottie Barnes, Immanuel Quickley, and RJ Barrett

In Baylor’s 88-82 season-opener victory over Auburn on Nov. 7, 2023, Walter recorded a career-high 28 points on 7-of-13 (53.8%) shooting from the floor, 3-of-6 (50%) from beyond the arc, and all 10 made free throws.

The McKinney, Texas, native said after the draft that he plans to give it his all with the Raptors. He mentioned three young core players: Scottie Barnes, Immanuel Quickley, and RJ Barrett.

“I’m just trying to make an immediate impact in any way I can,” said Walter in a video conference from the draft floor in New York City. “Whatever they need me to do coming in, I’m gonna do it for them. … [I] really just [want to] try to bring that winning intensity.

“I’ve watched all of them play college-wise and in the NBA. … Scottie is a big personality guy; you know what he brings to the team: all the energy. RJ, same with him, he can score the ball very well, and then Quickley is just a great point guard. I think I’m going to fit in well with them, and I’m super excited.”

According to Sportsnet, Walter’s first name Ja’Kobe — pronounced juh-KOH’-bee — is a combination of the names of all-time greats Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant.

“Me and my family talked about this for a long time. I prayed so many times for just this moment, right here,” Walter added. “So now that it’s finally here, it’s just dreams into reality, and I’m just grateful.”