Raptors, Scottie Barnes Agree to Five-Year Extension

The Toronto Raptors wasted no time in solidifying their future by signing their young sensation, Scottie Barnes, to a rookie extension. The team is reportedly signing the All-Star to a five-year, $270 million contract extension. This signals that Toronto believes Scottie Barnes is their franchise cornerstone.

Barnes is coming off a career season where he averaged career-highs in at least three major statistical categories. The former Rookie of the Year tallied 19.9 points, 6.1 assists, 8.2 total rebounds, and 1.3 steals per game while shooting 47.5 percent from the field. The Toronto Raptors may be rebuilding, but they know they have something special in Scottie Barnes. A massive reason why they granted him such a lucrative rookie extension which made him the highest paid player in Toronto’s history.

Scottie Barnes’ Ceiling

Scottie Barnes has already solidified himself as one of the brightest rising young stars in the NBA. He had a career season last year and the best is yet to come. For his career, Barnes has averaged 16.6 points, 1.1 steals, 1.0 blocks, 7.4 total rebounds, and 4.7 assists per game. He has also tallied a career field goal percentage of 47.4 percent, a career offensive rating of 114, and a career box plus/minus rating of 1.5 through his three-year career. The tools and skillset are certainly there for Scottie Barnes. He is already adept at making difficult shots, but also has the body and makeup to be a solid defender. Many around the league know Barnes has one of the highest ceilings. The potential is there for him to eventually become a top-15 player in the NBA. It was a smart decision on the Raptors to part to make him part of their long-term plans.

A Clear Vision for the Raptors’ Future

The Raptors are going into a rebuilding phase, but they at least have a direction. They know Barnes is the future of their franchise and will look to build around him. The Raptors did land the eighth pick in the NBA Draft Lottery, but it went to the San Antonio Spurs as part of the Jakob Poeltl trade that occurred in 2023. As a result, the team will have to continue cultivating their current young core and allow Scottie Barnes to flourish. Do not expect many big free agent moves from the Raptors this offseason either. Toronto is being patient with their rebuild and if Scottie Barnes’ development is any indication, their patience will pay off in the long run.