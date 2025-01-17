A pair of Toronto Raptors, guard Bruce Brown and forward Chris Boucher, could be on the move ahead of the Feb. 6 trade deadline. According to NBA insiders Marc Stein and Jake Fischer, Brown “has been regarded leaguewide as the most likely Raptor to be traded” while the Raptors “appear to have been showcasing” Boucher this week.

Brown, 28, was traded to the Raptors from the Indiana Pacers last season in the deal for Pascal Siakam. Per Spotrac, Brown is in the final season of his two-year, $45 million deal.

Since the Miami (FL) product will be a free agent this offseason, Toronto is hoping to get something in return for him before then.

Brown made his season debut in December after missing the first part of the season while recovering from an offseason knee surgery.

However, he’s struggled to establish consistency off the bench, as he’s averaging just 6.0 points, 3.1 rebounds, 1.0 assists, and 18 minutes per contest in eight games.

Boucher Is Having His Best Season Since 2020-21

With a Denver Nuggets championship squad in the 2022-23 season, Brown averaged career highs of 11.5 points and 28.5 minutes per game to go along with 4.1 rebounds, 3.4 assists, and 1.1 blocks, while shooting 48.3% from the field, 35.8% from 3-point range, and 75.8% at the free throw line.

Meanwhile, Boucher is having his best season since his breakout 2020-21 campaign, averaging 10.5 points and 4.5 rebounds in 36 games played off the bench.

He’s also shooting 49.1% from the floor, a career-best 36.2% from beyond the arc, and 78.6% at the foul line.

In Toronto’s 131-128 win over the Sacramento Kings on Nov. 2, he recorded a season-high 24 points on 9-of-13 (69.2%) shooting from the field and four 3-pointers. The 32-year-old is in the final season of his three-year, $35.25 million contract.

Considering the Raptors are just 10-31 and sit 13th in the Eastern Conference standings, the team will likely attempt to get everything it can to improve its future draft assets in return for Brown and Boucher.