Raptors “Very Motivated,” to Trade Bruce Brown Jr.

Per Jake Fischer, the Toronto Raptors are “very motivated,” to move Bruce Brown Jr. before the NBA Trade Deadline. Brown is currently on an expiring $23 million contract and could bring valuable championship experience to many interested teams. His production has dipped since his lone season with the Denver Nuggets where he helped bring a title to the Mile High City. However, Brown can still be a reliable piece in the correct environment. The combo guard/small forward is a versatile threat from all three levels scoring wise and still a reliable point-of-attack defender. Considering this, the Toronto Raptors should be able to find a potential suitor before the NBA Trade Deadline in February.

Toronto Raptors “Very Motivated,” to Deal Bruce Brown Jr.

Possible Landing Spots for Bruce Brown Jr.

There are a few squads who could use the services of Bruce Brown Jr. going forward. Especially for teams who could use a reliable sixth man off the bench. One team to keep an eye in the Bruce Brown sweepstakes is the Miami Heat. The Heat are already involved in multiple trade rumors centering around their star player in Jimmy Butler. A possible three-team deal could help Miami alleviate the drama surrounding Butler and bring in a player who knows what it takes to go all the way in Bruce Brown. Is Brown on Jimmy Butler’s level? No. However, he still provides some defensive flexibility that would help fill the shoes left by Butler if a trade were to take place.

The Atlanta Hawks are another team who could make the most of Bruce Brown’s skillset. They have been looking to upgrade their defense the last few years. They have some key defensive pieces such as Dyson Daniels. The one-time champion would give Atlanta more defensive versatility. Brown would provide a veteran presence to this Hawks locker room and also take some pressure off of Trae Young from a playmaking perspective. While Bruce Brown has not had the same role since his Denver days, don’t be surprised if a change of scenery unlocks what he is capable of on an NBA floor.

His Decrease in Production Since His Denver Days

Bruce Brown Jr. has seen a decrease in his numbers since his days in Denver. During his lone season with Nikola Jokic and company, he averaged 11.5 points, 4.1 total rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.1 steals per game. Since his time in Toronto, Brown’s numbers have dropped to 9.1 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game in 24.4 minutes played. Bruce Brown has not had an opportunity to maximize his talents in Indiana and Toronto. Considering the Raptors are in the middle of a rebuild, it is time for Bruce Brown to find himself on a contender again.