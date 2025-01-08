Raptors vs. Knicks Odds, Prediction, & Best Player Prop Bets break down an Eastern Conference battle in the Big Apple at MSG tonight.

The New York Knicks find themselves searching for answers after a three-game losing streak, capped by a dismal shooting night against the Orlando Magic.

Their struggles could persist as Karl-Anthony Towns remains questionable with a knee injury for Wednesday’s matchup against the Toronto Raptors. Toronto, though bolstered by the return of Scottie Barnes, Immanuel Quickley, Bruce Brown, RJ Barrett, and Jakob Poeltl, is coming off a 24-point loss to the Milwaukee Bucks.

Earlier this season, the Knicks bested the Raptors twice—by five points in Toronto and by 14 at home. Oddsmakers now place the Knicks as heavy favorites, giving them an 11.5-point edge in this pivotal showdown.

What are the best bets for Wednesday night’s showdown in the big city?

NBA Best Bets for Raptors vs. Knicks

Toronto Raptors vs. New York Knicks Betting Preview and Best Bets

All Raptors vs. Knicks odds are from DraftKings Sportsbook and are correct as of Tuesday, Jan. 7.

Spread

Knicks -12

Knicks -12 Moneyline

Raptors +500, Knicks -700

Raptors +500, Knicks -700 Over/Under

231.5

231.5 Game Time

7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Location

Madison Square Garden | New York, NY

Madison Square Garden | New York, NY How To Watch

MSG

At 24-13, the Knicks remain a strong presence, though their 17-18-2 record against the spread suggests room for improvement. A three-game losing streak has dimmed their momentum, but a matchup at Madison Square Garden against the struggling Raptors could reignite their fire—and settle the nerves of fans like Spike Lee.

KAT sat in a home loss to the Magic their last time out, but it feels like the big fella is going to be active tonight, which is all the more reason to like the Knicks in a bounce-back situation tonight.

Toronto mired in turmoil, snapped an 11-game skid with a win over the Nets, only to falter in losses to the Magic and Bucks. Their recent stretch includes defeats by 24, 54, 29, and 14 points (against New York).

Insane stat that MSG just put up…. pic.twitter.com/XMhnlOTxP2 — KnicksNation (@KnicksNation) December 29, 2024

The Knicks’ December 8 win over Toronto (113-108) reminded them of the Raptors’ potential, but a dominant 139-125 victory two weeks later reaffirmed New York’s superiority. With Karl-Anthony Towns’ status uncertain and OG Anunoby eager to face his former squad, the Knicks must stay sharp. Expect New York to deliver, get back on track with a big win, and cover the spread.

Bruce Brown | PG | Raptors – Under 2.5 Rebounds (-105)

Bruce Brown’s journey back to the court has been marked by patience and persistence. After knee surgery sidelined him for much of the season, Brown has appeared in just two games under tight minutes restrictions. While his skill as a rebounding guard is well-known, the road back to full speed takes time.

In those limited appearances, Brown has fallen short of his usual rebounding totals, a sign of the adjustment period he faces. For now, betting the under on his rebounding props seems like an auto-play. Brown’s heart and effort are undeniable, but until the rhythm of the game fully returns, this cautious play remains the sound strategy. I’m playing this under until he hits two consecutive overs.

