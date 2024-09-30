Reports suggest that Shams Charania could replace Woj as ESPN’s main insider

At age 55, Adrian Wojnarowski finally decided to culminate his career in the news world after decades of reporting for basketball and other sports. In time, he became one of the most renowned journalists in the business, after so many players, agents and executives believed him as a trustworthy source who they could confide in.

After working for ESPN since 2017, he decided to move on with his career. “It is a thrill of a lifetime to be able to return to a university and community that I love in a role of service to our student-athletes, coaches and institution,” the veteran told ESPN, as he decided to become a general manager for his alma mater in St. Bonaventure.

“I am hopeful that I can bring value in a lot of areas to our basketball program and open doors for our young men’s futures in ways both professionally and personally,” he added last week. “I am retiring from a dream job at ESPN and am so incredibly grateful for my time and experiences with the World Wide Leader.”

BREAKING: Shams Charania is being pursued by ESPN and NBC after Woj’s retirement announcement, h/t @Complex. Shams free agency heating up 👀 pic.twitter.com/h17CzvQQV7 — NBA News (@Nbanews109) September 19, 2024

Now the question is, who can replacement Woj and step in to shine some light where his shadow now lies? Many reports have suggested that ESPN’s MLB insider Jeff Passan has emerged as the main candidate to switch beats and assume NBA duties. However, the channel already has other insiders on their payroll.

While most talk about Passan, other options close to home are Ramona Shelburne, Brian Windhorst, and Tim Bontemps. However, now it appears that Wojnarowski’s former mentee Shams Charania is another top candidate for the job.

The Athletic’s reporter seems to be ideal, mostly because of how much respect he’s earned during his rather young career in the news business. His current employee tried to get a comment from ESPN, but the channel has decided to decline until they make up their mind.

“We’re not at all surprised by the interest in Shams, whose indispensable coverage of the NBA and its key players continues to set the pace,” said Steven Ginsberg, executive editor of The Athletic. “We’re proud to have him as our colleague and are committed to ensuring he stays with The Athletic for years to come.”

Ex-ESPN Adrian Wojnarowski says he’s ‘still driven’ despite retiring from news world, and is committed to achieve greatness in St. Bonaventure

Despite his decision to change roles inside the basketball industry to become the general manager of his alma mater’s sport program, Woj guarantees everyone around that this is no retirement plan for him, as he’s decided to give it his all for Bonaventura.

“I would like you all to know I retired from ESPN and the news industry…,” Adrian started out. “but this is no retirement job for me. I am still driven. I am still relentless. I know what it is to compete at a high level and that is why I am here. That is why we are here. To compete, to win, and to do it the Bonaventure way.”

The school’s vice president and director of athletics Bob Beretta has also made his expectations clear, as they are hoping to see this bold investment eventually pay enormous dividends through Wojnarowski’s hard work and connections.

“Make no mistake about it, this is a big, bold move,” Beretta assured. “Adding the preeminent basketball journalist of our time with his strong network of global relationships is certainly a loud and clear example of that.”