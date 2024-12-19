It is no secret that the NBA’s ratings have suffered an enormous downfall in the past years, but now it seems that the sport’s popularity is lower than it has ever been. As part of an ever-growing population, it truly makes no sense that such a popular game would lose its’ demand over time, especially as the league has expanded to all corners of the world.

During the NBA Cup Finals in Las Vegas, even Adam Silver had to address the subject, explaining to the press that the organization is in constant analysis of this situation, trying to innovate as much as possible to keep the numbers afloat, while balancing between a healthy, but entertaining sport.

This is why so many actors around the basketball world have been outspoken about what is the best way to reactivate the game’s popularity. One of the latest to address the declining situation was none other than legendary coach Rick Pitino, who believes that more physicality and stricter officiating are the ways to improve.

It has been reported that the NBA ratings are down 28% this year alone. Suggestion, bring back hand checking and more physicality. The players are too strong, too quick, and have become amazing shooters. — Rick Pitino (@RealPitino) December 18, 2024

Before the NBA Cup final on Tuesday night, Silver discussed the ratings which have taken a recent dip, but they aren’t a worry for the commissioner who has big plans for the near future.

“If you look at other data points, in terms of our business, for example, we’ve just come off the last two years of the highest attendance in the history of this league,” he explained. “We’re at a point where our social media audience is at the highest of any league and continuing to grow exponentially. So, it’s not a lack of interest in this game.”

Another reason behind the decrease in ratings might be the fact that fans aren’t connecting with modern basketball, as many of them suggest that the NBA is less exciting -or even dynamic- with so many three-point shots being made this season.

Ever since the Warriors’ dynasty started to dominate the NBA in he past decade, shooting from range became the most important resource to contend for the title, just as the Celtics continue to perpetrate to this day. This season, the reigning champions are headed to shatter the league’s record for most 3-pointers attempts by a team, with an average of 51.1 shots per game.

This is why commissioner Silver said that the organization is looking into this trend and how to control it. “I would not reduce it to a so-called 3-point shooting issue. I think we look more holistically at the skill level on the floor, the diversity of offense, the fan reception to the game, all of the above,” he expressed.