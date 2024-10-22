Rockets’ Alperen Sengun Agrees to Five-Year, $185M Extension

Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun has agreed on a five-year, $185 million rookie extension, his agents Sean Kennedy and Jeff Schwartz of Excel Basketball announced Monday. His extension begins next season and includes a player option for the fifth season in 2029-30.

Monday was the deadline for teams to extend contracts with first-round picks from the 2021 NBA draft class. Otherwise, the players would enter restricted free agency in 2025.

Sengun, 22, is the first player to sign a five-year rookie extension with a player option since Luka Doncic and Trae Young. The 6-foot-11 big man earned a third-place finish in Most Improved Player voting last season.

Sengun was selected 16th overall in the 2021 NBA draft by the Oklahoma City Thunder before being traded to the Rockets. The pick originally belonged to the Boston Celtics as part of the Kemba Walker-Al Horford deal.

In 63 games (all starts) last season, the center averaged career highs of 21.1 points, 9.3 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 1.2 steals, and 32.5 minutes per contest. Plus, he shot 53.7% from the field and 69.3% at the free throw line.

However, his season was cut short by an ankle injury in March. The breakout star averaged 14.8 points and nine assists in the 2022-23 season. This came after he averaged just 9.6 points and 5.5 rebounds as a rookie.

Alperen Sengun finished 14th in rebounds per game, 19th in offensive rebounds (183), 17th in box plus/minus (4.9), and 13th in defensive box plus/minus (1.7). His player efficiency rating (22) and usage percentage (27%) were career bests as well.

In December 2023, Sengun joined Blake Griffin and Shaquille O’Neal as the only NBA players in the 3-point era to average at least 29 points, 14 rebounds, and four assists over a three-game span before the age of 22.

Over that three-game stretch, Sengun averaged 29.7 points, 14 rebounds, and 4.7 assists while shooting 52.5% from the floor, 40% from beyond the arc, and 84.4% at the foul line.

Additionally, Sengun was one of just six players to average at least 21 points, nine boards, and five dimes last season. The other players were Doncic, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Joel Embiid, Julius Randle, and Nikola Jokic.

Rockets coach Ime Udoka says Sengun has improved defensively across the board

Houston Rockets coach Ime Udoka praised Sengun after last season’s breakout campaign.

“The talent level is real. It’s what you see on film and play against. [And] he’s taken a step as far as that,” Udoka said in an interview with The Athletic. “Competitiveness and going up against specific matchups right from day one.

“I think he’s improved defensively across the board, some of the things and challenges we’ve presented him with. He’s not even close to reaching his ceiling and has a ways to go, but he’s had a great year. … His future is bright.”

Per Basketball-Reference, the Turkish hooper is slated to average 21.6 points, 10.6 rebounds, and 5.3 assists per game this season. He’s also projected to shoot at least 54% from the field and 31% from 3-point range.

With Sengun’s latest signing, he joins teammate Jalen Green, who also agreed to a three-year, $106 million deal on Monday. Both players secured long-term deals as members of the 2021 draft class.