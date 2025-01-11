Rockets-Hawks Game Postponed After Atlanta Hit By Winter Storm

The NBA announced that Saturday’s game between the Houston Rockets and Atlanta Hawks has been postponed because of a winter storm. The league said the decision was made “to prioritize the safety of the players, fans and staff due to the severe weather and hazardous icy conditions in the Atlanta area.”

A winter storm dumped snow and ice on the Atlanta area Friday, and roads were expected to refreeze Saturday night. Power outage numbers around Atlanta crept up Friday night as falling trees on power lines became a widespread issue.

According to The Weather Channel, a winter storm hit the southeastern United States this week, impacting 25 states with cold, snowy, and icy weather.

Two to six inches of snow were reported in downtown Atlanta on Friday amid a state of emergency declared by Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp. More than 110,000 customers were without electricity, mostly in the Atlanta area.

The NBA said a date for a rescheduled game will be announced at a later time.

NBA postponed Saturday’s home games for both the Lakers, Clippers amid Los Angeles wildfires

This news also comes shortly after the league postponed Saturday’s home games for both the Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers due to the wildfires that are ravaging Southern California. The Lakers were scheduled to host the San Antonio Spurs, while the Clippers were to play host to the Charlotte Hornets.

The Lakers also had a game postponed Thursday against Charlotte; it has not been rescheduled. No makeup dates have been announced.

“The NBA and the Clippers and Lakers organizations have been in communication with local officials in Los Angeles and Inglewood about the ongoing situation in the Los Angeles area and the game postponements ensure no resources will be diverted from the wildfire response efforts,” the league said.

The Rockets (25-12) host the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday and then begin a three-game road trip on the West Coast, while the Hawks (19-19) play host to the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday and then will go on the road for three games against the Chicago Bulls (Jan. 15), Boston Celtics (Jan. 18), and New York Knicks (Jan. 20).