Rockets’ Jabari Smith Jr. Out 4-8 Weeks With Fractured Hand

Houston Rockets forward Jabari Smith Jr. is set to miss four to eight weeks after fracturing his left hand during shootaround Friday, according to coach Ime Udoka.

Houston Rockets coach Ime Udoka said Amen Thompson will take over for Jabari Smith Jr. in the starting lineup

Udoka said Smith got hit on the hand during practice and the team later found out it was broken. The surgery date is to-be-determined until Houston confirms the injury’s severity following a second opinion.

In the meantime, Amen Thompson will take Smith’s spot in the starting lineup, per Udoka. The 21-year-old Smith is in his third season after the Rockets selected him No. 3 overall in the 2022 NBA draft out of Auburn.

#Rockets Jabari Smith Jr. fractured his left hand at shootaround this morning and is expected to miss 4-8 weeks Ime Udoka with this update before tonight's @HoustonRockets game with the Celtics



Through 33 games (all starts) this season, Smith has averaged 11.9 points, 6.5 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 1.0 blocks, and 30.9 minutes per contest while shooting 43.5% from the field, 35.4% from deep, and a career-best 86.7% at the foul line.

In Houston’s 125-104 win over the Los Angeles Clippers on Nov. 15, he recorded a season-high 28 points on 11-of-17 (64.7%) shooting from the floor and 5-of-8 (62.5%) from 3-point territory.

Houston has second-best odds of trading for Jimmy Butler

The Rockets are also without forward Tari Eason, who has missed the past eight games with a leg injury. Amen Thompson recently served his two-game suspension for his involvement in a fight in Sunday’s game against the Miami Heat.

According to NBA betting sites, the Rockets (+400) have second-best odds behind the Golden State Warriors (-200) to acquire Jimmy Butler from the Miami Heat before the Feb. 6 trade deadline.

Smith could potentially be featured in a trade package for Butler, in addition to Jeff Green, Steven Adams, and Dillon Brooks. Houston intends to build around Jalen Green, Alperen Sengun, and Thompson. The Rockets have first-round picks in 2025 and 2027.

Houston (22-12) is currently the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference, trailing the top-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder (29-5) by seven games. Last season, the Rockets went 41-41 and finished 11th in the West.

Houston is aiming to return to the playoffs after a four-year absence.