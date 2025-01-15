NBA Headlines

Rockets trade rumors: Houston reportedly has interest in Phoenix's Devin Booker

Zach Wolpin
Sports Editor

January 15, 2025

One of the most surprising teams to start the 2024-25 season has been the Houston Rockets. At 26-12, they are second in the Western Conference and first in the Southwest division. Houston has some veterans on the roster but the team is mostly young players. The Rockets have developed their talent and Houston is thriving because of it. 

Despite a strong start to the season, that hasn’t stopped the Rockets from wanting to upgrade the roster. On The Hoop Collective Podcast, ESPN’s Tim MacMahon noted that Houston is a “fan” of Devin Booker. However, Booker has been with Phoenix since he was drafted in 2015. Would the Suns ever think about trading Booker and acquiring more trade assets that they’ve given away in the past?

Is trying to trade for Devin Booker the right move for Houston?


Through 38 games in 2024-25, the Houston Rockets are 26-12. The team is 7-3 in their last 10 and is on a four-game win streak. In 2023-24, the Rockets finished 41-41. With 26 wins in the middle of January, Houston is on pace to win 56 games this season. That would be their best finish since going 65-17 in 2017-18. Houston has compiled a mix of veteran talent and draft picks to make up their roster. Fred VanVleet, Dillon Brooks, and Jeff Green are all experienced players.

The Rockets also have a nice mix of young talent. That includes Jalen Green, Aleperen Sengun, Jabari Smith, Amen Thompson, and Tari Eason. According to ESPN’s Tim McMahon, the Rockets have an interest in Phoenix’s Devin Booker. Adding a scorer like Booker could bring Houston to another level offensively. Only Jalen Green averages over 20+ points per game this season. Booker averages 24+ points per game for his 10-year career. However, Booker is a key piece of the Suns’ roster and he would not be an easy player to trade for. McMahon noted that the Rockets own significant draft capital that was originally owned by the Suns. With trades they’ve made over the last three seasons, the Suns do not have a first-round pick until 2031. Making a trade for Devin Booker in 2024-25 might be out of reach but the Rockets will monitor his situation this offseason.