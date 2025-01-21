Rookie of the Year: Washington’s Alex Sarr is the betting favorite

The 2024 NBA draft class was widely considered one of the weakest in a long time. It did not feature franchise-altering players compared to years past. Despite the talent being underwhelming, teams still had to make their selections. With the #1 pick in the 2024 draft, the Hawks selected Zaccharie Risacher.

Taken second overall by the Wizards was Alexandre Sarr. Risacher and Sarr did not attend college and played in other professional leagues. Halfway through the 2024-25 season, Sarr is the betting favorite to win Rookie of the Year. Those odds are courtesy of BetOnline. Sarr is (+150) to win.

Note: Odds via BetOnline. Accurate as of Jan. 21, 2025

Will Alex Sarr win Rookie of the Year in 2024-25?

Alex Sarr holds onto the top spot in the @Kia Rookie Ladder race 😤 Full Ladder: https://t.co/58H5sHMhfb pic.twitter.com/nC6C3A2uO5 — NBA TV (@NBATV) January 15, 2025



Alex Sarr, Washington Wizards, (+150)

With the second pick in the 2024 NBA draft, the Wizards selected big man Alex Sarr. For one season, he played in the Australian Basketball League rather than a season in college. At 6-35, the Wizards by far have the worst record in the NBA this season. However, the rookie center has not let that affect his play on the court. Sarr has made 37 starts this season for Washington and is averaging (11.6) points, (6.7) rebounds, (2.2) assists, and (1.5) blocks. At (+150) Sarr currently has the lowest odds of winning Rookie of the Year.

Stephon Castle, San Antonio Spurs, (+200)

Picked fourth overall by the Spurs in the 2024 NBA draft, Stephon Castle was taken out of UConn. He won a National Championship with the Huskies in his lone collegiate season. For San Antonio, Castle has played in 40 of their 41 games this season and has made 23 starts. He is averaging (11.6) points, (2.5) rebounds, and (3.6) assists per game. Castle is the backup PG to veteran Chris Paul. The 20-year-old is learning valuable lessons from Paul and is helping him become a pro. His odds are (+200) to win Rookie of the Year in 2024-25.

Jaylen Wells, Memphis Grizzlies, (+325)

In the second round of the 2024 NBA draft, the Grizzlies selected Jaylen Wells out of Washington State. The 21-year-old has been a steal for Memphis after so many teams passed on him. He’s played in all 43 games this season and has 38 starts. Wells is averaging (11.8) points, (3.3) rebounds, and (2.6) assists per game. Additionally, Wells is shooting a solid (.386) percent from beyond the arc in the first half of his rookie season. At six-foot-eight, Wells is a versatile player who can guard multiple positions. He is (+325) to win Rookie of the Year.