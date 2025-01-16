WATCH: Russell Westbrook’s Hilarious Exchange With Jalen Green

Russell Westbrook had a hilarious exchange with Jalen Green as the Houston Rockets were beating up on the Denver Nuggets Wednesday night.

With under five minutes remaining in the third quarter, Westbrook had a little back and forth with Green and wasn’t too amused by the authority of Green’s tone.

“God damn, boy,” Westbrook said. “He used to play on my AAU team talking to me like I’m a little ass kid.”

As Westbrook kept jawing away with the Rockets bench watching on, everyone seemed to find the funny side.

Fred VanVleet can be seen smiling, as well as the entire Houston coaching staff, led by Ime Udoka. Even the referee let out a bit of a smile after initially coming over as if he may need to intervene and prevent the situation from escalating.

“God damn boy. He used to play on my AAU team talking to me like I’m a little ass kid”. Russ talking to Jalen Green LMFAO pic.twitter.com/2XvbspmO6a — 08-17 Russ fan (@TheWestbrookEra) January 16, 2025

Houston definitely had the last laugh winning 128-108 with Green scoring 34 points on 10-of-16 shooting.

Westbrook Having Time Of His Life

Despite the loss, Westbrook looks rejuvenated and re-energized in Denver.

During 19 games as a starter, the future Hall of Fame guard is averaging 15.1 points, 6.7 rebounds, 7.6 assists and 1.9 steals. He has shown fantastic chemistry alongside Nikola Jokic, and has even had stretches in which the team has prioritized that connection to close games ahead of the more proven tandem of Jamal Murray and Jokic.

He brings a much needed element of “nasty” to the Nuggets, something head coach Michael Malone has embraced and valued seeing in action.

One of the greatest competitors of his generation, you know Westbrook wasn’t going to back down from an exchange, even if his team was getting blown out.

Westbrook Moves Up All-Time Points List

It wasn’t all gloom for Westbrook in the loss, surpassing Vince Carter for 21st on the all-time scoring list.

He entered the night eight points behind Carter and finished with 17 points, four rebounds and two assists in 25 minutes.

Next up on the list is Kevin Garnett in 20th. Westbrook will need about another 250 points to crack the top 20.