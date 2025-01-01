Russell Westbrook Makes History With 201st Career Triple-Double

In the Denver Nuggets recent victory over the Utah Jazz, Russell Westbrook, and Nikola Jokic both made history. Both players came away with a triple-double while Jokic reached 15,000 career points. For Westbrook, not only was it his 201st career triple-double, but he also achieved it without missing a shot from the field. As a result, he joins Jokic as the only players in NBA history to record a triple-double with no misses and no turnovers.

He also joined Domantas Sabonis as the only players in NBA history to record a triple-double while shooting 100 percent from the floor and the free-throw line (Sabonis accomplished this feat earlier this season). Westbrook finished the night with a line that read 16 points, 10 assists, 10 rebounds, four steals, and no turnovers. Contrary to popular belief before the season, the former league MVP is looking like a terrific fit for this Denver Nuggets squad.

Russell Westbrook Makes History in Win Over the Utah Jazz

Russell Westbrook’s Season So Far

Westbrook appears to be reviving his career in the Mile High City. So far this season, the former Thunder point guard is averaging respectable totals of 12.1 points, 1.7 steals, 6.5 assists, and 4.5 total rebounds per game while coming off the bench for the majority of the season. The nine-time All-Star is also tallying an offensive rating of 107, a steals percentage of 3.1 percent, and a total rebounding percentage of 9.5 percent.

Westbrook has also thrived when thrust into the starting lineup. The Nuggets are 8-2 on the season when he starts. He has started the last few matchups as Aaron Gordon recovers from a calf injury. It is becoming more and more clear why Nikola Jokic wanted Russell Westbrook on the Denver Nuggets. The synergy the two have with each other already is extremely impressive and could be vital going forward.

A New Duo for the Denver Nuggets

When on the floor together, Nikola Jokic and Russell Westbrook have been a deadly duo. Jokic is already aware of Westbrook’s tendencies and vice versa. It also helps that Russ is an adept cutter who still has some athleticism to beat perimeter defenders. After all, both players are former league MVPs for a reason. It warrants the question whether or not the Nuggets should start Westbrook more going forward. Especially if Aaron Gordon keeps battling injury trouble the rest of the way. All in all, Russell Westbrook and Nikola Jokic have developed into a solid duo for the Denver Nuggets this season.