After Denver beat Atlanta on Wednesday night Russell Westbrook had a lot to say about teammate Nikola Jokic, who he dubbed the ‘best player in the world’.

Denver, Jokic & Westbrook Continue Good Form

The Nuggets have been winning in impressive fashion lately and again on Wednesday they scored high, beating the Hawks by 139-120.

Over their last four games Denver has averaged 135 points per game and it is the current MVP betting favourite Nikola Jokic who has led all scores in every game.

Jokic finished with another triple double on Wednesday night, as he continues his strong bid for a fourth MVP title in the last five years. The Denver star is currently priced at +115 with the best online sportsbooks to be crowned MVP.

Russell Westbrook was the first to sing the Joker’s praises after Wednesday’s win, thanking his new teammate for making his game so much easier.

“He’s the best player in the world. My job is to make the game easy for him, and he does it for everybody else. And it’s a pleasure to be able to share the floor with him.

“We just have to hold each other accountable,” said Westbrook. “Starting with myself, just defend from the first tip-off to the end of the buzzer. Tonight we did a good job of turning it up in the third quarter and it helped us out with a win.”

Westbrook himself managed a double double, with 11 assists and 16 points in a convincing win as Denver kicked off 2025 with a win at home.

Russell Westbrook in his last two games: 32 POINTS

21 ASSISTS

12/13 FG IN HIS BAG. 🤯 pic.twitter.com/2mKbgDDgyc — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) January 2, 2025

The league’s all time triple double leader seems to have finally found a place he can call home in Denver, after struggling during his time with the Wizards, Lakers and Clippers.

Next up for the Nuggets is a trip to San Antonio where they will look to win their fourth game in a row as they hope to keep pace with the Grizzlies, Thunder and Rockets in the West.