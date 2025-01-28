Headlines

Kings Open To Trading De’Aaron Fox Before Deadline; Spurs His ‘Preferred Landing Spot’

Author photo
By
Vivek Jacob
Author photo
Vivek Jacob Sports Editor

Vivek Jacob is a freelance sports writer with over seven years experience. During this time, he has written for outlets including The Athletic, Yahoo Sports, Sportsnet, CBC, and Complex. Primarily covering the NBA, Vivek also covers tennis, soccer, and cricket.

All posts by Vivek Jacob
Sports Editor

Updated1 hour ago on January 28, 2025

De'Aaron Fox trade

The Sacramento Kings are opening up talks with the intent of trading De’Aaron Fox before the Feb. 6 trade deadline. ESPN’s Shams Charania was first to report.

Per reports, Fox has a specific destination in mind, so other suitors — of whom there are expected to be many — will likely be dissuaded from trading for the star point guard. James Ham of ESPN Sacramento has reported the San Antonio Spurs are Fox’s “preferred landing spot” if he “leaves the Kings via trade.”

Fox’s reluctance to sign an extension with the Kings is what has taken the organization and him on this path. He can become an unrestricted free agent in the summer of 2026.

In 43 games this season, Fox is averaging 25.2 points, 5.0 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 1.5 steals. After a career-year from 3-point range last season shooting 36.9 percent, Fox is back around his career average at 32.4 percent.

From NBA Darlings To Mediocrity

When Sacramento traded Tyrese Haliburton to the Indiana Pacers for Domantas Sabonis, it showed full faith in Fox as the future of the team. It also showed a strong desire to compete immediately and win now.

Hiring Mike Brown as head coach was another step showing a desire for veteran leadership that knows how to get deep in the playoffs.

During their first full season together, Fox and Sabonis led the Kings to the most efficient and exciting offense in the league. The Kings finished at the top of the league in offensive rating, good for an 18-game improvement from the 2021-22 season.

After finishing 48-34, the Kings lost a seven-game thriller to the defending champion Golden State Warriors in the first round.

Sacramento was unable to build on that momentum the following season, finishing 46-36 as the offense stumbled and defense cratered. They lost in the Play-In tournament.

DeMar DeRozan was supposed to breathe new life into the team and ease the burden on Fox as well as Sabonis, but those plans haven’t materialized.

This season, the Kings are a mediocre 24-22 and just ahead of the Warriors in 10th place. That’s despite winning 11 of their last 14 games after firing Brown as head coach and handing over duties on an interim basis to former Kings player Doug Christie.

Which Teams Might Want To Trade For Fox?

According to Charania, the Los Angeles Lakers are not a preferred destination for Fox.

Two teams that had registered interest in Fox previously in rumors are the Spurs and Houston Rockets. Fox seems linked to the Spurs via Ham’s report, while Houston don’t appear interested, according to Marc Stein.

San Antonio is rich with draft capital and rosters a slew of intriguing young players. It definitely holds the means to acquire the All-Star point guard, if it so chooses to upgrade the roster around superstar center Victor Wembanyama.