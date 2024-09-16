Sacramento Kings Planning to Work Out T.J. Warren

The Sacramento Kings are looking at bolstering their depth as the new season creeps closer and closer. One key player they plan to work out is veteran forward, T.J. Warren. Warren would provide a veteran presence to the locker room and also help round out the Kings’ bench. Their depth has been a point of concern ever since they traded for DeMar DeRozan earlier this summer. As for Warren, his last stint was with the Minnesota Timberwolves last season where he only played in 11 games. Ever since his foot injury that sidelined him for the 2021-22 campaign, T.J. Warren has struggled to get back what he was with the Indiana Pacers and the Phoenix Suns.

Kings Plan to Work Out Veteran Wing, T.J. Warren

T.J. Warren’s Journeyman-Like Career

Warren was once a solid, high-quality role player in the league. The Kings are hoping he can turn back the clock a bit and serve that same role for their respective roster. For his career, T.J. Warren has tallied 14.3 points, 3.9 total rebounds, 0.9 steals per game, and an effective field goal percentage of 53.5 percent. His best season was during the 2017-18 season where was a key member of a Phoenix Suns squad that was still searching for their identity.

During that year, he averaged a career-high 19.6 points, 5.1 total rebounds, 1.0 steals per game, and a field goal percentage of 49.8 percent. T.J. Warren even received some votes for Most Improved Player of the Year. Other teams Warren has played for include the Indiana Pacers, the Brooklyn Nets, and the Minnesota Timberwolves as alluded to earlier. Hopefully, T.J. Warren can potentially find a spot among Sacramento’s active roster.

Other Players the Kings are Looking at Going Into the New Season

T.J. Warren is not the only player the Sacramento Kings are looking at to potentially fill a roster spot. The team is also reportedly interested in Jae Crowder and Nassir Little. Both players plan to work out for the Kings later this week. Crowder is another savvy veteran who would provide an older voice in the locker room. As for Little, he is a wing who is only entering his fifth year in the NBA. Little has struggled to find his place in today’s league, but if Sacramento wants to go in a younger direction as opposed to Crowder and Warren, then Nassir Little could be a solid addition for them. All in all, it will be interesting to see who the Kings sign to add more depth to their roster.