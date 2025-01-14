The current Sacramento Kings winning streak is miraculous given their dismal pre-Christmas form, and they are approaching their best winning run in over two decades.

Sacramento Kings Winning Streak Could Hit Total Not Seen For 21 Years

Wednesday night’s slate in Milwaukee could see history matched, as the Sacramento Kings eye an eighth straight win.

The conclusion of a three-game road trip could well be the most difficult, but a resurgent Sacramento team have already toppled the high-flying Celtics before sweeping aside a strong Chicago Bulls last time out.

Everything is clicking right now for the Kings, and that victory against the Bulls was a suitable example of just how much of a team effort their upturn in form has been.

DeMar DeRozan, De’Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabots all posted above 20 points, making it the third game in a row in which at least three players have topped that total.

Doug Christie’s step up into the interim coach role after Mike Brown was fired on December 27 has sparked a remarkable push from 12th to ninth in the Western Conference.

They are hot on the heels of the LA Clippers for the all-important number six seed – a feat that appeared unthinkable just a month ago.

While they have already matched their longest streak under Mike Brown from 2022’s playoff-clinching season, they now stand one the cusp of eight in a row, which they haven’t registered since December 5, 2003.

That team from 2003-04 actually featured interim coach Doug Christie as they marched to a fourth place finish with 55 wins, only to fall to the Minnesota Timberwolves in the Western Conference semi-finals.

Sacramento Kings Longest Winning Streak

For now Sacramento’s lofty ambitions only stretch as far as Wednesday night with the Bucks, but the potential for eight wins in a row has fans dreaming of a shot at the playoffs.

Posting double-figure winning streaks is certainly no mean feat in the modern NBA, but they will hope to emulate the Rochester Royals team of 1950 by getting close to the franchise record for most consecutive wins (15).