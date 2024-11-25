Scotty Pippen Jr. drops career-best 30 points in father’s ex-arena in Chicago

You could say that Scotty Pippen Jr. already owns many important memories at Chicago’s United Center, mostly watching his father dominate the court back in the day. However, this past weekend he’s added one of his own, as the Grizzlies beat the Bulls 142-131 on Saturday, with a stellar performance from the young player.

“Told me to go out there and kill it,” 24-year-old told press about what his dad had told him before entering the match in Illinois. The Memphis player scored a career-best 30 points, while adding 10 assists, and dropping in 13 of his 16 shots that night.

Once the game was over, Scotty was still in disbelief. “It’s a dream come true. It’s crazy to say I put up 30 and 10 in the gym where my dad had played,” he said after scoring 26 points in the first three quarters and contributing to his team’s second consecutive victory.

“It means everything to me and my family. I talked to my dad tonight about coming in here and playing. He just told me to go out there and kill it, so that’s what I tried to do,” he told the press at the United Center.

Even though his father wasn’t at the arena that night, he was been present on many of his son’s matches, including his 11-point, 10-rebound, and 11-assist performance he displayed in Memphis on November 8. That night, they both made history as the first father and son duo to ever record triple-doubles in the league.

“Proud moment in the Windy City,” the elder Pippen wrote in an instagram post in which his son was being interviewed. “Yeah, definitely a special place to play… Seeing my dad’s name up here… It’s a dream come true to finally be able to play here. Having family in the town and definitely just get the win,” Pippen Jr. said.

As Ja Morant remains absent due to a hip injury, the 24-year-old is finding his role in the squad as he’s been averaging 12.6 points and 5.9 assists in the team’s first 17 games. “Scotty Pippen was phenomenal tonight,” Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins said.

After so much controversy surrounding the GOAT debate, Pippen believes Julius Erving is the greatest player in NBA history

Pippen has said many things in the past, first calling Michael Jordan the greatest player ever, then dissing him, then calling him the GOAT again. Ever since he published his book Unguarded in 2021, it seems that he’s chosen another player as his favorite, as he called Julius Erving the best he’s ever.

“There has been no one in the sport like ‘Dr. J’ ever since. Sorry, MJ (Michael Jordan). Sorry, Magic (Johnson). Sorry, LeBron (James),” the Hall of Famer wrote three years ago.

Despite his choice, he also made clear what he thinks about the constant debate between Jordan and LeBron, although he believes the comparisons make no sense as they don’t even play in the same position to begin with. “I’m always asked to compare him to LeBron; I try to make the best of it,” Pippen said.

“But really, the comparison shouldn’t ever be made. They both play two different positions. The way LeBron James plays?” he asks rhetorically. “Michael Jordan was never asked to play that way. Because I took that away from him. I was the point forward. I was the facilitator. Michael Jordan was a scorer.”