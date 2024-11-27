Shai explains why Hartenstein’s arrival has improved the Thunder’s game

There’s no doubt in anyone’s mind that Oklahoma City are one of the main contenders for this year’s NBA title, as they’ve remained one of the league’s top teams since last season and have maintained their core to continue their successful process. This season so far they are atop the West’s standings with a 13-4 record.

However, the Thunder organization made one management decision that has critically improved their possibilities of pushing for the championship, and star player Shai Gilgeous-Alexander gave credit to his club for this fundamental acquisition.

After Monday evening’s 130-109 win against the Sacramento Kings, the OKC point guard praised his teammate Isaiah Hartenstein, who dropped 17 points, won 10 rebounds and handed out 4 assists. “He’s a dream big man for a marquee guy,” the All-Star said of the big man’s contribution to the squad.

The Canadian guard reflected on the void that Hartenstein has been filling since arriving in Oklahoma, especially now that Chet Holmgren has fallen to injury. “We knew as a group—and the world kinda knew—there was a hole in us as a team last year,” he explained. “I think Isaiah fills that hole very well. Sam did a good job filling it. We are better because of it.”

Shai even admitted that he always felt impressed by Isaiah, even before he was acquired by his team. “To be honest, I was watching the playoffs, and I am aware of contract situations in the league…” he recalled. “When I saw the Knicks make all those moves in the summer without him involved, I was kinda like, ‘Hmm…’”

“Offensive rebounding, defensive rebounding, size in general,” the Canadian noted some of Hartenstein’s main contributions. “A lot of times, we’ve had to double the post because we were undersized. Now, we don’t have to as much anymore. He’s very skilled, and he can pass.”

If there’s one thing that helps Gilgeous-Alexander to sleep well at night, is knowing that OKC’s general manager Sam Presti has got everyone under control. “I leave the front office stuff to Sam. I trust him really well. Obviously, he reads minds. So I didn’t have to say anything,” the star assured.

Hartenstein had to wait and miss the first 15 games of the season due to a fractured hand, but his debut came right at the perfect moment

The former Knicks player joined Oklahoma City during the summer after signing a three-year, $87 million contract, with the hopes that he would eventually become a core piece inside coach Mark Daigneault’s squad. Unfortunately, he fractured his hand during preseason and recovered during the first 15 games of the campaign.

However, all the steam was let off during his season debut against the Trail Blazers, when the Thunder center posted 13 points, 14 rebounds, and 3 assists off the bench in their 109-99 victory last week.

Days later he started against Sacramento, and he continued to prove his worth helping OKC secure yet another win. With 17 points more points to his name, Isaiah should continue to solid his team’s position as one of the top contenders in the Western Conference.

“He’s one of the best rim protectors in the league. Not necessarily with the shot-blocking numbers of guys like Chet or the highest guys, but rim deterrence, rim field-goal percentage; he’s excellent,” coach Daigneault said. “And it’s for reasons like that. He’s tall, he’s big, he’s physical, and he’s in the plays.”