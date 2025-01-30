Despite Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s 52 points against the Warriors on Wednesday night, there was no cause for celebration in the Thunder camp, as their team lost 116-109 at Chase Center. However, OKC continue at the top of the Western Conference’s standings with a 37-9 mark.

After the match, SGA revealed he wasn’t satisfied with the performance, even though it was his second-ever 50-point game, and the second in the span of four games. “It sucks. Me personally, I play to win,” the Oklahoma City guard said in frustration.

He then added: “Winning comes first and foremost, and if I don’t win, I am not satisfied. So maybe my 52 points tonight wasn’t in the best interest of the team.”

With this impressive display, the 26-year-old became the first player this campaign to have multiple 50-point performances this season, after his career-high 54 on January 22 during a home victory against the Utah Jazz. He made franchise history last night as he joined Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant as the only other who have achieved this feat.

Gilgeous-Alexander is also the current NBA’s scoring leader at 32.5 points per match, and this Wednesday he finished 16-of-29 from the floor and 18-of-21 from the line, the most free throw attempts for a single game in his entire career.

“He’s cold,” rival forward Andrew Wiggins said after winning the game. “He’s tough. He can score at all three levels; he gets to the foul line and he doesn’t stop. The whole game he’s at you. … We did the best we can.”

One of the main reasons for SGA’s frustrations, comes after the fact that they had the game in their hands, having jumped to a 14-point lead in the first quarter. However, the home team grew in inspiration throughout the contest and found a way to outscore the Western Conference leaders.

“Sometimes, even when you’re out there, you kind of get caught watching,” said teammate Jalen Williams. “Because he’s getting to places on the floor that you shouldn’t be able to with how the defense is guarding him. And it’s kind of just one of those things that you got to snap out of it a little bit and not get caught watching and be ready to be an outlet for him or cut or still be engaged in the offense.”