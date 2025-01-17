The two best records in the NBA have clashed for a second time in a week, in which the Thunder was able to take revenge on the Cavaliers this past Thursday evening, after having lost their first matchup 129–122. With OKC’s recent 134-114 victory, they have now tied Cleveland with the same 34-6 record, while both lead their respective conferences.

Oklahoma’s emphatic win was inspired by none other than Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who hit a game-high 40 points along with 8 assists to his name. However, he didn’t achieve this on his own, as teammate Luguentz Dort shot 6-for-9 from the deep to tally 22 points, and Jalen Williams contributed with 19 points with 6 rebounds, 5 assists, 3 steals and 2 blocks.

The Cavs, on the other hand, looked like a distant memory to the game they won last week, as the Thunder held a 42-points lead at some point during the third quarter. Darius Garland lead their charge with 20 points and 9 assists, and co-star Donovan Mitchell scoring a season-low 8 points, dropping only 3-of-15 shots in total.

SGA is well aware that he is nothing without his teammates, which is why he’s been praising the fact that Williams has been getting All-Star attention in recent weeks. The Canadian is convinced that he’s worthy of this potential selection.

“For our team to be as good as we’ve been, this far into the season, obviously coming up on the All-Star Game, I think it would only be right for him to be an All-Star,” Gilgeous-Alexander said.